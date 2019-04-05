Voters in Taney and Stone counties cast more than 6,000 ballots in the municipal election Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced legislation this week to improve the safety of amphibious passenger vessels, more commonly known as duck boats.
The rejection of an increase to Taney County’s law enforcement sales tax on Tuesday has prompted the county commission to reevaluate the need for a sunset clause before the tax ever reappears on a future ballot.
The 13th annual Branson Elvis Festival is only a few days away, and this year, the folks at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater and Up Close Concerts have partnered to bring country music star Ronnie McDowell to town for two special concerts as part of the four-day event. The entertainer…
Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
“American Pickers,” one of the History Channel’s most popular shows, is planning another visit to Missouri this May, and producers are looking for help from locals in Ozark Mountain Country.
Sophomore Layton Morgan went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in leading Hollister’s baseball team to a 12-4 victory over Cassville on Monday afternoon.
In the waning moments of the Branson High School boys’ tennis team’s dual meet against Ozark on Tuesday afternoon, the tension was high.
Coming off a pair of losses in ugly conditions at the Parkway Classic last weekend, Branson High School girls’ soccer coach Brandon Scott was curious how his team would respond.
It’s election time again – and this time, it’s personal.
If you’re familiar with the phrase “for all of us here in the News Room, I’m Tim Church,” then you’re already acquainted to my name or hopefully a few of my stories.
A new year offers an opportunity for new beginnings. That’s true for almost all of us, but it is especially true for a number of newly elected officials in the Taney and Stone counties.
