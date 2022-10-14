Samuel L. Merritt, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed October 10, 2022.
He was born to Glenn and Margaret (Rodgers) Merritt in Kansas City, MO on February 11, 1954.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, 9 to 10 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Keeter officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donation to Tri-Lakes Animal Shelter or Hospice Compassus. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
