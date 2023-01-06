Bob Rowland, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Bobby Lee Thomas Rowland was born January 2, 1937 in Cedar Creek, MO, the son of H. Everett & Erma (Stevens) Rowland. Bob married his loving wife Patricia on January 6, 1979. They shared 40 years together before her passing in 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Patricia; his parents; daughter Lisa Rowland Stevens; son Rob Conner; grandson Tyler Conner; siblings Charles, Beatrice, Betty and Helen.
Bob is survived by his children Dale Rowland (Mary) of Springfield, MO, Tim Rowland of Branson, MO, Judy Rowland of Branson,MO, Lisa Culley (Kevin) of Sedalia, MO and Matt Conner (Terri) of Merriam Woods, MO; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Visitation was held on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
