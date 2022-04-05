Hollister High School announces the selection of two new head coaches for the 2022-2023 school year. Coach Molly Terry will serve as the next head volleyball coach of Hollister High School and Coach Nate Nicholson will serve as the next head wrestling coach of Hollister High School, as well as Hollister Middle School.
Coach Terry has been with the Hollister School District for 3 years, serving the middle school as assistant volleyball coach for one year and as head coach for the last two years. Terry graduated from Drury University in 2007 where she played volleyball and was a 4-year starter. She brings with her 13 years of coaching experience.
“We are excited to have Coach Terry take over our volleyball program,” states Hollister Athletic Director, Nyla Milleson. “Both her playing and coaching experience will be invaluable. She understands how to build a total program from youth to high school and will be a great asset to our female student-athletes.”
Coach Terry shares that she is looking forward to building relationships with the players and helping them develop into the best volleyball players they can be. “I had very influential coaches when I was a player and I want to make a positive impact in my player's lives while teaching them as much as I can about volleyball,” she says.
While in the short term she hopes to see her team competing for a conference and a district championship, her vision for the volleyball program goes beyond that. “It is my desire to develop a powerhouse program that competes at a high level every season and goes far in postseason play. We want to develop not only good, competitive volleyball players, but good people that are role models in our school and community. We want our athletes to be knowledgeable players that our youth players know and look up to,” she shares.
Coach Nicholson has been with the Hollister School District for 4 years. He has served as the physical education teacher at both the early childhood center and the elementary school, as a high school assistant football coach, and an assistant wrestling coach at both the high school and middle school. He has 9 years of experience in coaching wrestling.
“The rapport that Coach Nicholson already has with our wrestlers will help him to continue to grow the program and our student-athletes,” shares Hollister High School Principal, Dr. Jared Terry. “His experience with and his passion for the sport of wrestling are evident and we are excited to see him step into this role.”
Coach Nicholson shares that as head wrestling coach he is looking forward to helping Hollister wrestling continue to grow into a program that the wrestlers, school, and the entire community can be proud of. “I’m excited for the opportunity to coach our young men and to help them achieve their goals on and off the mat,” he says.
Next season Nicholson desires to have a competitive dual squad that is able to compete in a tough Big 8 Conference. He also has visions of the wrestling program he wants to continue to grow and build down the road. “Looking into the long term for the Hollister Wrestling Program I hope to start and establish a youth wrestling program to help build both awareness for and a love of the sport of wrestling,” Nicholson says.
Coach Terry and Coach Nicholson both officially assume their roles at the end of this school year.
