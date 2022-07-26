Ivan Lee (Signs) Way, 49, of Hollister, MO on July, 21, 2022.
Ivan was born on May 29, 1973 to parents William and Darla (Lynch) Signs. 5/29/1973
He was a musician in the Branson Entertainment industry.
Ivan is survived by his his parents Bill and Darla of Hollister, MO; brother Matthew Way (Annette) of NC; sister Theresa (Signs) Corcoran (Brian) of Hollister, MO, and brother William (Jason) Signs of Hollister, MO; nephews Adam Signs, Tyler Lee, Coby Signs, Nick Signs, Aften Brown, Jaedon Corcoran, and [Josiah] JoJo Corcoran; nieces Amberlee (Signs) Underwood (Danial), Haliena Brown, and Athena Corcoran; many great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins,; ex-wife Nichole Way and dear friend Tuesday Heston, who both played an immense part in his care at the end of his life; a second ex-wife Kim Knox.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation for Cox Branson doctors, nurses, and social workers as well as Hospice there and St. Croix Hospice especially Brooke Lurvey his Nurse and Allie Pittman his Bath Aide and their families for all they did for Ivan and his family.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
