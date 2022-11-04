Rex Wesley Dison, 61, of Homer, LA passed away on October 28, 2022.
Rex entered this life on May 14, 1961, in Newhall, California, the son of Robert and Wilbur Mae (Favors) Dison.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jana Waters-Dison.
Rex is survived by his son Wesley (Wesla) Dison of Dubberly, LA; two grandchildren Isabelle and Adam of Dubberly, LA; brother Danny (Meribel) Dison of Savanah, GA; sister, Teresa (Robert) Renner of Harrison, AR; and four nieces and nephews Dale, Brianna, Bobby, and Ariel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, bring an antique fishing lure to Wesley.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
