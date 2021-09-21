The first eight months of 2021 have been a busy time for the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Brad Daniels provided an update to the public through social media about his department’s operations through Sept. 1. According to his report, the department has seen an approximate 17% increase in calls for service in 2021, a 57% increase in arrests, and an 88% increase in issued citations.
The county Dispatch Center answered around 72,000 calls from Jan. 1 through Sept. 1, 2021. That total includes both 911 and the non-emergency phone number. Deputies responded to 9,362 calls for service during that time, an average of 38 calls per day.
“Please keep these numbers in mind if you are waiting for a deputy to respond to assist in some manner,” Daniels wrote in the posting. “We normally have 4-6 Deputies on patrol to cover the whole county, so during busy times we are forced to prioritize calls, and some non priority calls may have to wait for just a bit.”
The Taney County Commission approved funding for two additional commissioned officers for the department in January and the sheriff determined the community would best be served by two full-time narcotics investigators.
“Since we have not had a full-time narcotics investigator for quite some time, these guys have been very busy,” Daniels said in his release.
Daniels said that the investigators have been working with the COMET Drug Task Force in their efforts.
The jail’s daily population has increased from 153 in January to 176 in August. The jail has booked 1,843 inmates since January, releasing 1,810 of them.
Daniels also announced that his department has purchased body cameras for his deputies and for the corrections department staff. Daniels told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he expects the cameras should be ready for use by late September or early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.