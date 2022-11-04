The city of Forsyth recently dedicated a trail to Jim and Margie Berry.
The Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail, which lies behind the Forsyth Boys & Girls Club, was dedicated on Oct. 26. The trail is currently a walking trail, but the city has plans to move forward with designs to make the trail a mountain bike trail for locals and visitors in the near future.
Forsyth Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh, Forsyth Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried and Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty were in attendance at the dedication.
“We recently decided to spruce things up and recognize Jim and Margie Berry for their contribution to our city,” Hesketh said. “I don’t know exactly when the trail was built but I think about 20 years ago. The Boys & Girls Club used to be a community center and the land was owned by the Herschends. Everything that we have right here is because of collaboration amongst our community stakeholders. I use the term stakeholders a lot when I talk about stuff for the city. Stake, not as in like a Porterhouse, because we can’t afford those anymore, but stake as in like support. Stakeholders as in where we all have an interest in a thing. We are all stakeholders in the futures of our children. We’re all stakeholders in the viability of our system or our city’s economy. And we’re all stakeholders in the mental and physical health of our children. (Former) Mayor Jim Berry and his wife Margie Berry were active stakeholders in this community for many years. Jim headed the health department and became mayor and he listened to other stakeholders in the community, who knew that we needed additional recreation opportunities for our families. So he worked with those stakeholders to get the recreational tax, the park tax, passed.’
Winzenried said it is nice to have something dedicated to the Berrys.
“Jim and Margie were such great people who helped our city,” Winzenreid said.
Hesketh said Margie had been instrumental in getting the Boys & Girls Club into Forsyth.
“Margie worked with other stakeholders who recognized a dire need for after school programs for our children,” Hesketh said. “Today we shed new light on this trailhead and we shed renewed light on the value of and need for continued collaboration amongst our stakeholders so that we are all sound fiscal stewards and all on the same page for happy healthy living in our community,” Hesketh said. “We thank Jim and Margie Berry for showing us how to do that.”
Dougherty said it is important for a city to recognize and honor those who have in the past helped shape the positive future.
“It’s kind of nice to be able to dedicate something to the city in honor of somebody who played such an integral part in our city,” Dougherty said. “Jim and Margie were both very active in our city when they lived here. So we want to remember and honor them that way.”
The Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail will soon see many upgrades and be given a new life as a mountain bike trail.
“So to build this further, we’re within the process,” Dougherty said. “This trail will be built further for bikes…mountain biking, and hiking. We’re hoping for some cross country trails as well so our school’s cross country team can host meets. We are hoping the mountain biking can draw more people to the city, so we’re in the current plans of building this trail up. So we can actually draw more people to our city.
“Mountain biking is the newest or latest greatest thing. There are actually schools that are putting together teams now. It’s just become big, so we’re hoping to jump in and be part of it.”
Hesketh said the city owns 77 acres behind the Boys & Girls Club and have been in contact with master builders of mountain bike trails to develop the property into a trail, which will be free to the public but will host a variety of skill level areas.
“The Boys and Girls Club is going to work with us on 10 acres that they have, as well,” Hesketh said. “The city owns 77 acres back behind the club. So it’ll be a system of different levels of difficulty for kids and adults of all ages. The trail builders, are the same ones that built Bentonville’s new trail, will be working on a master plan for here. So hopefully here within the next couple of weeks we will have an idea of a plan.”
For more information on the plan for the mountain bike trail contact Missi Hesketh at Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
