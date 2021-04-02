Lucille Glaze, 84, of Springfield, Mo. She died on March 27, 2021. In keeping with Lucy’s wishes, her body will be cremated, and her ashes returned to Madison County, North Carolina where she was born and raised.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by her only son, Thomas Joel (Monica) Reemes, of Forsyth, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyty, Mo.
