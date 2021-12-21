A celebration of life for Anita Rose Riddle 71, of Jasper, Ark., was held Dec. 19, 2021, at the chapel at Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.She died on Dec.15, 2021. Anita was born on Jan. 21, 1950, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Fred and Hazel (Bruner) Mansfield.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, Ervin Riddle, and a granddaughter, Alexis Mansfield.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lacey (Omar) Huerta of Tulsa, Okla., Lucretia Dunn of Jasper, Ark., and Misti Riddle of Jasper, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
