Runners from eight area schools toed the line to duke it out in early season competition on a windy spring afternoon.
The Branson Invitational was held on March 31. The cool weather didn’t prevent fast times from coming down the straight away in just the second week of the high school outdoor track season.
The invitational included girls and boys squads from Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Republic, Ozark, Cassville and Mt. Vernon. From those teams, there are already five athletes with top marks in the state for their class. On that list is Hollister’s Tristen Parker, Makyenzie Burns and Emily Young, Reeds Spring’s Caden Weist, and Branson’s Cali Essick.
Running Results
The girls 4x800m relay was the first event to get underway and Blue Eye’s team of Avery Arnold, Olivia Cardenzana, Emmalee Litel and Riley Arnold placed third with a time of 11:17.78. They were narrowly edged out by Cassville’s team who placed second in 11:17.18.
The Blue Eye’s boys relay matched the ladies effort with a third place finish of 9:05.88. The team of Houston Parker, Jadon Weaver, Alex Labrier and Alex Cardenzana were in a time trial style race on their own, with over 30 seconds separating them and the second and fourth place finishers.
Up next was a change of pace with the girls 100m hurdles and boys 110m hurdles. The Branson ladies went one and two in the race with Larkin Currier winning in a time of 17.95 and 18.47 was good enough to take second for Graci Calovich. For the boys, Branson’s Colsen Conway won in 15.65.
In the shortest race of the meet, Cali Essick of Branson won the 100m dash in 13.24 and Blue Eye’s Kyla Warren placed second with 13.92 in a field of 20 ladies. Essick, a senior, will run and jump next year for the University of Missouri.
The boys 4x200m relay came down to a stride between second and third place with the Reeds Spring team of Daniel Herzan, Addison Adshire, Chris Daniels and Caden Weist, out kicking Cassville by .3 with a time of 1:37.22.
In the 1600m, Riley Arnold put more points on the board for Blue Eye with a third place finish in 5:39.56. Arnold was the Class 2 champion in cross country last fall, proving her range to be a state finalist the 800m, 1600m and 3200m distances.
On the boys side, Ryan Cardenzana of Blue Eye took third in 4:47.31. He will also be a strong contender in the Class 2 state division coming off of a fourth place finish in cross country last season.
The girls 4x100m relay was another close race with .2 separating second and third place. Republic edged out Brason’s team of Natalya Bradley, Larkin Currier, Cameryn Warner and Graci Calovich.
For the boys, it was Reeds Spring’s relay team with a stand out performance of second place in 46.40. This race required perfect execution of the block start, handoff and anchor leg with less than a second separating first through fifth place. Reeds Spring 4x100m team consisted of Preston Blubaugh, Caden Weist, James Dowdy and Chris Daniels.
In the girls 300m hurdles, it was a competitive sprint with Hollister’s Makyzine Burns taking second in 53.79, a mark fast enough to currently rank tenth in the state for Class 3. Branson’s Graci Calovich took third in 54.59.
The stamina hurdle event was not a challenge for Branson’s Colsen Conway, as he marginally won the 300m hurdle race by over two seconds in 40.05.
Conway took a short breather during the 800m races and came back to win the boys 200m dash in 23.60. This was a stacked event with Hollister’s Tristen Parker taking second in 23.80.
After placing fifth in the 1600m, Branson’s Justin Fleetwood fought back in the longest event of the meet, the boys 3200m, to place third in 10:27.14.
The 4x400m relay capped off the invitational’s running events. Branson’s team of Kaab Espinoza, William Thornton, Chris Vineyard and Colsen Conway responded to their home crowd by taking third in 3:45.60.
Field Results
The field events shared as much competition as the running events. In the girls long jump, it was Branson’s all-around talent, Calil Essick, who had the farthest mark of 5.16m.
In the boys long jump, Branson’s Joshua Grado took second in 6.4m and Hollister’s Tristen Parker took third in 6.37m.
Next on deck for the field events was the high jump, and Kayli Thomas of Branson finished third clearing 1.40m.
The boys high jump concluded in a jump off for second and third with a tied clearing height of 1.80m, but Branson’s Joshua Grado cleared fewer jumps earlier in the flight, falling to the third placing finish.
Branson had wins in both the girls and boys triple jump, with Cali Essick earning her fifth win of the meet in 11.14m and Adrian Manderson winning in 12.11m.
Hollister’s Emily Young broke the school record in the girls pole vault in 2.75m and placed second. In her pole vault debut of the season, Young significantly cleared the old school record of 2.44m.
Throwing Results
The area schools also represented the throwing events well with top three finishes in the shot put, disc and javelin events.
Branson went first and second in the girls shot put with Ella-Mae Kirkland taking first with a throw of 9.23m and Laurel Larimore took second in 8.77m.
Hollister’s AJ Navarez threw 13.83m for second place in the boys shot put and Caden Weist represented Reeds Spring with a third place throw of 13.63m.
Silas Woodbury of Hollister threw 35.41m in the boys disc throw which was far enough to earn second place.
In the final throwing event, Branson’s Allison Thomas threw the javelin 31.13m to earn third place.
Bringing together schools of differing class sizes to the Branson Invitational gave the athletes steeper competition early in the season to better prepare them for the Missouri state championship in May.
