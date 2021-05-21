A celebration of life ceremony for Brenda Meadows is being hosted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson.
Meadows died on April 7, 2021. The family of Meadows are inviting the public to join them in celebrating the life of the wife, mother, grandmother, Branson community leader, USO Entertainer, Army veteran and friend. Meadows and her husband, Marshall, have served the Branson area community for many years with their daughters Meredith and Krista.
During her time with the military, Meadows was exposed to Agent Orange. Meadows was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. She battled her diagnoses for several years through intense chemotherapy and treatments.
Financial gifts made during the event will go toward paying off expenses related to her treatments and passing, according to a press release. For additional information call 417-231-7865.
