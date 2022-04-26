The public is invited to College of the Ozarks on Friday, April 29, for a free performance hosted by the College of the Ozarks Concert Band.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is being held inside the Jones Auditorium.
“The College of the Ozarks Concert Band is very excited to present a performance of band music in many differing styles and forms. Featured in this concert will be saxophone artist Kate Nettleton, performing John Williams’ theme to the movie ‘Catch Me if You Can,’” C of O Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands Dr. Kevin Powers said in a press release. “The C of O Band will also perform some very exciting marches by John Philip Sousa and Karl King. We invite you to come and be a part of a fun and exciting evening of concert band music.”
The evening concert program will feature the following pieces:
—“The Lamb’s March,” by John Philip Sousa
—“Festival Variations,” by Claude T. Smith
—“Catch Me If You Can,” by John Williams and arranged by Jay Bocook
—“Irish Tune From County Derry,” by Percy Grainger
—“America, the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, Katherine Lee Bates and arranged by Jack Bullock
—“Battle Hymn of the Republic,” by William Steffe, Julia Ward Howe and arranged by James Ployhar
—“Toccata for Band,” by Frank Erickson
—“Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite,” by Karl L. King and arranged by Andrew Glover
The concert is free and open to the public. Seating inside the theater will be first come, first served.
For additional information visit cofo.edu.
