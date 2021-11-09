Ozarks DynaCom hosted their respective Branson and Harrison Five Star Talent Contest semifinal shows over the weekend and selected 10 finalists to move onto their final show on Nov. 20.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the Branson semifinalists showcased their talents at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Featured performers for the Branson Semi-Final Talent Show were Kentucky Just Us, Jake White, Wally West, Ellie Faggion, Erin Payne, Ron Preston, The Crays Twins, Diana Rockwell & Minnie Donut, Sophie Douglas, Pace Gillma & Abby Wheeler, Jake Cantrell, Colony Hannon, and Mathan Pennington.
Following all 12 of the performances, the four celebrity judges, David Cassavitis, Doug Gabriel, Shelley Waggener-Walters and Marshall Howden, selected the top five to move on to the next round of the competition. The five finalists named include Kentucky Just Us, Ron Preston, Erin Payne, Diana Rockwell and The Crays Twins.
The following day, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 13 semifinalists also performed their talents at the Historic Lyric Theater in Harrison for their chance to move onto the finals. Featured performers at the Harrison Semi-Final Talent Show included: Beaux Jenkins, Russell Joyner, Erich Eastman, Hailey Hance, Jazz! Quartet, Bri Coleman, Joey Herd, Tim Martin, Jake & Mikayla, Lisa Straka, Anna Eastman, Krystiahna Goode, and Joshua Evans.
After the judges deliberation, Lisa Straka, Jake & Mikayla, Bri Coleman, Jazz! Quartet and Erich Eastman were chosen as the five to join the Branson finalists and move onto the final talent show. All 10 of the finalists will perform once again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Presley’s Theater in Branson.
The ultimate winner of the contest on Nov. 20, will win $1,000 in cash and will also get to make an appearance on the Grand Country USA television program, which is recorded at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson.
The talent shows have been produced in collaboration with the Branson Regional Arts Council and the Ozark Arts Council based in Harrison, Arkansas. Ticket sales from three live talent shows will benefit the two arts councils. Tickets for the talent show finals will be available soon at either bransonarts.org or thelyricharrison.org.
Branson Regional Arts Council Executive Director and Host of The Barber Shop on 98.1 FM Jim Barber served as emcee of the talent show in Branson on Friday. The Staccato Show Choir and Harmony Trio also performed at the show as a special treat for audiences.
For additional information visit ozarksdynacom.com.
