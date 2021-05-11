The Branson Regional Arts Council has announced “Mamma Mia!” as its big summer musical for 2021 and will be holding open auditions for the production this coming week.
Cast auditions are being held at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson on Thursday, May 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father,” said a press release from BRAC. “This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
“The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make ‘Mamma Mia!’ a guaranteed smash hit for Branson audiences. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!”
The production will be casting strong singers, actors and dancers ages 15 and up. Those auditioning will need to bring and be aware of the following:
—An up to date headshot and resume.
—A cut of a song no longer than a minute. Preferably in the style of the show. Auditions are welcome to sing from the show.
—Clothes and shoes you can move and dance in. Tennis shoes, jazz shoes, character shoes, etc.
—Auditioner’s may be asked to cold read upon request.
—A callback date, if needed, will be determined at a later date.
—The first rehearsal and cast meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on June 17.
—The rest of the rehearsal schedule will be determined after casting.
The BRAC will host a total of eight performance for ‘Mamma Mia!’ with shows on Aug. 5 to 8 and Aug. 12 to 15, 2021. “Mamma Mia!” is being directed by Jacob Deck.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial St. in Branson. Visit bransonarts.org for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.