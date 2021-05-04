On Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, the Branson Star Theater will welcome back Country Music Superstar Collin Raye for a two-night concert event.
Raye will appear as part of the Nashville Roadhouse Live Concert Series show, which features the talents of Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band.
With 24 top ten records, 16 No. 1 hits and 10 time male vocalist of the year, Raye is considered to be one of the true hit makers of the 1990s and remains one the greatest voices of our time. Best known for searing ballads like “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You,” Raye has also brought to life, rocking tunes like “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”
Raye shot to fame with the release of his song “Love, Me” in 1991, which was a part of his solo debut in his album All I Can Be. The release of All I Can Be was just the first of four consecutive albums released by Raye to achieve platinum certification in the United States for sales of 1 million copies each.
Through his music, Raye has been able to bring attention to topics outside of the music industry. When “Little Rock,” an anthem for those struggling with addiction recovery, hit the chart in 1994, its video led to over 100,000 phone calls to Alcoholics Anonymous from folks seeking help in their addictions.
Raye’s song “I Think About You” won awards for its lyrics and its music video, which exposed the exploitation of women and children.
While in town, Raye will also drop by the Branson Country USA at the Grand Country Music Hall to perform on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. The late-night show will also feature an appearance by the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, who will be in town performing at Silver Dollar City this weekend.
Raye’s performances at the Branson Star Theatre begin at 8 p.m. each night and advance tickets are available now at bransonstartheater.com.
For additional information visit the Branson Star Theater page on Facebook or collinraye.com.
