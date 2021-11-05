The Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Moon River Theatre has new owners.
The Redmon family, John, Sharon, Jeff and Jennifer, from Springfield recently purchased the theatre.
“We are very excited about it,” John Redmon said in an email to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Redmon family are long time residents of the Ozarks, and have owned and operated Redmon’s Candy Factory on I-44 in Phillipsburg, Mo for 26 years. We intend to continue Andy Williams legacy of bringing quality family friendly entertainment to Branson.”
Last month, Illusionist Rick Thomas announced he would be making his return to the Andy Williams Theatre with his Mansion of Dreams show in 2022. For six seasons, Thomas performed at the Moon River, before he made the move to Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre this year. Thomas said he plans to finish out the 2021 Branson show season at Gilley’s, before making the move back to Andy’s.
Redmon confirmed Thomas’ return and also announced The Liverpool Legends—The Incredible Beatles Experience would be calling the Moon River their new home. The Liverpool Legends, who have been performing in Branson for more than a decade, announced their departure from the Caravelle Theatre earlier this year.
The Beatles tribute show announcement came just weeks before a separate announcement that the Caravelle Theatre would be a part of a pre-demolition auction, on Monday, Oct. 25. The Caravelle, along with the Jim Stafford Theatre and the Gateway Inn, were all auctioned off for salvage rights and are set to soon be demolished.
Redmon added the famous Andy Williams Christmas Variety Show and more would also be making their way back to the Moon River.
“The day to day theatre operations will be managed by Peter Bezemes and Icy Wyatt,” said Redmon in the email. “Peter is the talented Executive Director and Producer, and Icy is the wonderful contact person for groups & ticketing information, etc. The first shows will begin in March, 2022. We look forward to the future, and are honored to keep the Andy Williams Legacy going.”
Andy Williams himself personally designed the $12 million state of the art theater. The Moon River Theatre opened its doors on May 1, 1992 where, over the years, Williams shared the stage with talents such as Glen Campbell, Ann-Margret, Petual Clark, Charo and many more, according to andywilliamspac.com.
The Moon River Theatre is 45,147 total square feet, which includes an apartment, large lobby area and 2,057 seats. The entire building was substantially renovated in 2012, including the roof, following the Branson 2012 Leap Day tornado.
Following Williams’ passing in September 2012, Jimmy Osmond of The Osmonds took over the running and operations of the theatre. In 2016, Osmond changed the name of the theatre to the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre, however, the theatre signage continued to sport the Moon River name.
The theatre has been for sale off and on again for the last few years, with previous virtual actions taking place in both 2019 and 2020.
While the Moon River has remained empty for most of 2021, Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog performed a limited engagement at the theatre from August to October.
For additional information visit andywilliamspac.com.
