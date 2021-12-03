From bluegrass to Christmas music and everything in between, Tom Johnson, Rich Watson and Barry Arwood are providing audiences with a ton of variety for The Sons Christmas Music Celebration show.
Now through Dec. 31, folks can take in the Christmas edition of one of Branson’s most award nominated music shows at The Little Opry Theatre, located inside the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex.
In their current show, The Sons spend the first half of the production singing some of their favorite tunes, which are selected from their regular season shows.
“The hardest part was deciding what we couldn’t fit in the show, because during the regular year, we do two, 80 minute shows that are completely different for every song,” Arwood said. “Then we could probably do another 30 or 40 minutes of music we couldn’t do during the regular year. It was a lot of fun to try and figure out what to condense it down to.”
Formerly longtime performing residents of Silver Dollar City, The Sons made the move to The Little Opry Theatre at the beginning of the 2021 Branson Show Season. The Sons perform a variety of music ranging from bluegrass, country, cowboy, gospel, patriotic and more.
“The crowds that come this time of year are the older generation, so that’s why we love to pull stuff from the ‘50s, the ‘60s, the TV theme songs that we all grew up with,” Johnson said. “It’s so much fun, because this is a music celebration, so we invited folks to sing with us. When we sing the songs they’ve been singing in the shower for the last umpteen years, it’s fun to watch their faces just light up as they sing those songs with us.”
For the second half of the show, Arwood said they wanted to continue with their variety theme, which is why they perform both classic songs as well as less known Christmas songs.
“Everybody knows the ’12 Days of Christmas’ and I know it’s been around for a while, but we kind of stumbled upon a song called ‘The 12 Days After Christmas’ and all the chaos that the birds and the presents and everything involved with the original song has,” Arwood said. “It’s very funny. We’ve got a couple lighthearted and traditional Christmas songs and then we’ve got a couple songs that are a bit more to the point for the real reason we do celebrate the Christmas season. With the birth of Christ and the real reason for the season.”
Another fun song The Sons have become known for performing during the holiday season is their special Christmas rendition of Ray Stevens’ “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival.”
“‘The Mississippi Squirrel Revival’ is our second most requested song wherever we go,” Johnson said. “We sat back and said, ‘How can we morph it, so that it fits?’ The hardest part is changing it during the year to remember, ‘Oh wait a minute, we have to use the Christmas lyrics here and not the old one.’ Every once in a while, we catch ourselves tripping over our tongues, but we get it out and ‘The Mississippi Christmas Squirrel Revival’ shines for everybody. It’s fun to watch the faces.”
While the song “Mary Did You Know” has fallen into the Christmas song genre, it’s actually one piece The Sons perform year round. While they’re excited to sing it in their Christmas show, Watson explained why they’ve always felt the desire to have it in the regular season show too.
“It’s such a popular Christmas song, we recognize it as one of the most powerful and truthful gospel songs. We do honor that and sing it year round,” Watson said. “We do it in our own way, of course as we do all of our music. We just think we need to honor that and tell that story every chance we get.”
Johnson added, when they perform “Mary Did You Know” they always see a change in the audience.
“It’s fun to watch, because the people normally sing along with us, but that’s one song they know well. But they don’t want to sing it, they want to absorb it and just celebrate the song and it’s really cool,” Johnson said. “It’s like the Mississippi Squirrel, I think people are going to expect to hear that song, no matter what time of the season it is.”
The Sons also recently made a big announcement. At the end of this year, they’ll be moving their show to The Majestic Theatre in Branson.
“There’s a murder mystery show on the main floor and the theatre we will be in is a true theatre and it is on the second floor. We’ll be sharing the stage with a couple other shows in there,” Arwood said. “We’ve been working with them already and getting ready for next year. We’re very, very excited. We’re excited to be working with them, alongside them and we can’t wait for next year’s season to start. It’s going to be an absolute blast.”
The move came as a result of shifting show schedules for 2022 at The Little Opry Theatre, which would have taken The Sons out of their 10 a.m. showtime. Quickly finding a new home at The Majestic Theatre can be attributed to Watson’s longtime friendship with Jonathan and Deana Edwards with the Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel show at the Majestic.
“Jonathan and Deana are dear friends,” Watson said. “They brought their Faith’s Journey Trio together and put together that show. Now we’re joining them. We’re a part of the family. We’re excited.”
The Sons show at The Majestic Theatre will remain a 90 minute morning show, but it will now start at 10:30 a.m. After some national tour dates in Minnesota and Florida at the beginning of the year, the trio will begin their 2022 Branson show season on March 10. They’ll start out by performing three days a week in March, in April it will be four days a week and then five days a week for the rest of the year.
For 2021 The Sons Music Celebration was nominated by The Branson Terry Music Awards as The Little Big Show of the Year. The Branson Show Awards also nominated the group for Morning Show of the Year and New Show of the Year. Additionally The Sons were voted Best Gospel Group/Show by The Best of Branson.
The Little Opry Theatre is located at 3562 Shepherd of the Hill Expressway in Branson. For additional information on tickets and showtimes visit thesons.us or call 717-298-0755.
