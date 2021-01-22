Legends in Concert has revealed their tribute artist line-up for the year ahead as their 2021 Branson show season prepares to open next month.
Starting on Feb. 5, audiences at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater will be treated to the talents of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash and The Blues Brothers. On Feb. 11, George Michael will join the group as they all perform together through May 25.
Elvis Presley is performed by Ryan Pelton, who won the Worldwide Images of the King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee in 2001. Pelton has performed all over the world, from casinos to fairs, theaters to festivals, production shows to professional sports arenas.
Michael Jackson is performed by Michael Knight, who has trained with Jackson’s own long time vocal trainer, Seth Riggs, and his backup dancer and choreographer Travis Payne. With his training and education, “Knight has become the premier Michael Jackson tribute artist.”
Johnny Cash is performed by Shawn Barker. In 2004, Barker auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in the Broadway production of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Director Floyd Mutrux requested that he submit an audition for the part of Johnny Cash. Barker agreed, was instantly cast as Cash and has since performed his tribute to the man in black all over the world.
The Blues Brothers are performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassenella. Nievar plays Joliet Jake Blues and is a 17-year veteran of the entertainment business with formal training in singing, acting and dancing. In 2001, Nievar moved to the Branson area and has performed in several local shows including The Welk Show and Stuck on the 70’s. He spent 12 years working at Silver Dollar City in various productions and even spent two years as a side-kick comedian to Yakov Smirnoff.
Sassenella plays Elwood Blues and is no stranger to the Branson stage. He has performed in numerous local shows including The 12 Irish Tenors, Shake Rattle and Roll, the Magnificent 7 Variety Show, Broadway the Star Spangled Celebration and many more. Sassenella has also served as a featured vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Oceana Cruise Lines.
And finally also performing as George Michael is Michael Knight. He has been performing in musical theatre since 2001 and began his George Michael tribute in 2011. For this role, Knight trained on Michael’s vocal style with Chris Waller, who has taught artists such as Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and many more.
Following the end of the spring line-up on May 25, Legends in Concert will welcome three new artists. Joining the Elvis and Blues Brothers for the summer will be Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga, from May 27 to July 31, and Pat Benatar from Aug. 1 to Sept. 8.
Come the fall season, Legends in Concert will begin paying tribute to Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Martina McBride, Elvis and The Blues Brothers from Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.
As Legends in Concert prepares to end their 2021 year, they’ll wrap things up with their Christmas season shows from Nov. 1 to Jan. 1, 2022. For Christmas, Elvis and The Blues Brothers will be joined on stage by Dean Martin and Whitney Houston.
Legends in Concert offers shows nearly every day of the week at either 3 or 8 p.m. and sometimes both. Beer and wine service is available during the show on the second floor of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
For additional information on shows, tickets and more visit legendsinconcert.com/branson or call 417-339-3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.