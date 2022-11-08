Featuring more than 2,000 exhibits displayed across an 18,000 square feet facility, the Veterans Memorial Museum sets the precedent for honoring veterans in Branson.
The museum, which was built in 1999 and 2000, is a tribute to the men and women who fought and/or paid the ultimate sacrifice in the 20th Century.
“We have 10 grand halls and thousands of exhibits and items on display,” Veterans Memorial Museum Operations Manager Kelly Milnes said. “Artifacts of all different types, uniforms, weaponry, documents, photographs and some beautiful artwork as well. It spans the era of 20th Century warfare starting with World War I and flowing all the way to Desert Shield and Desert Storm.”
Fred Hoppe, Jr., the founder and designer of the museum, spent his life collecting rare military artifacts that would eventually find a home in the Branson museum.
“He had a passion for preserving the history of warfare and some of the small town folks and everyday Joe’s that had to leave the farm and their lives to go off to war. His dad had left the farm in Nebraska and went and served,” Milnes said. “He served in two separate beach landings that was a very sacrificial type of warfare where the men ran through to shoot so the fellas behind them could actually go through.”
Inside guests will find items that have been purchased by Hoppe or donated to the museum over the years.
“In the last 20 years that Fred’s had his museum here in Branson, folks came to see it and realized, ‘Wow, this is where we’d like our family’s things to be,” Milnes said. “We receive lots of donations that are awesome and we do our best to put them all on display.”
Standing in front of the museum guests and passersbys will see a Huey UH-1C helicopter, a suspended P-51 Mustang Fighter Plane and the world’s largest war memorial bronze sculpture, which was created by Hoppe himself.
“He created a beautiful bronze statue that stands in front of the museum, because Fred Jr. is a sculpture artist,” Milnes said. “His craft is phenomenal, but he’s also a historian and wanted to honor those who served.”
The 70 foot long, 15 ton bronze sculpture was made using more than five tons of clay and features 50 life-size soldiers storming a beach. Each soldier is modeled after an actual combat veteran, one from each of the 50 states.
“People not only come to the museum door, but we love seeing them pull in, stop, go walk around the statue and the Huey helicopter out front, take photos and they’re just enjoying that as an aspect of Branson,” Milnes said. “We love it. If they come in, terrific.”
One of the hallmarks of the museum has been noted as the center hall of the facility, which displays the names of the more than 400,000 men and women who were killed in World War II.
“When people walk in and see what the loss was from World War II they’re absolutely awestruck…Just short of half a million of the men and women who were killed in World War II. That is one of the striking features,” Milnes said. “The curator went to the extreme cost of having those lists he got from the government alphabetized by the printer. So the names are in alphabetical order,” Milnes said. “That makes it so much easier for folks to find their family names and people that they’ve heard of lost in World War II. It makes it kind of the climax feature of the museum along with the artifacts and everything else.”
Inside the museum, guests will find a combination of veterans and civilians taking in the artifacts. In mid-October, Air Force Veteran Dean Demoney and his wife Roselyn traveled from their home in Colorado to come to Branson. Among their plans was a visit to the Veterans Memorial Museum for the first time.
“The displays are absolutely outstanding. It makes me think and wonder what the young people think about the people that fought and died for, so we can stand here talking the way we can,” Demoney said. “It’s a wonderful museum and collection and presentation. I think more of the young people should come through and see what it’s all about.”
Demoney was in the service during the Korean War and served from 1951 to 1959. He was mostly stationed at in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he worked as a bomb technician.
“I went to school in Lowry in Denver and when I got out of there I was assigned to the air research and development command. They had a low priority for people, so once they got us they pretty well hung on to us,” Demoney said. “I worked and flew many hours, high altitude developing ballistics for nuclear and conventional weapons on fast aircrafts.”
Additionally, Demoney shared he was a part of the project known as Operation Teapot.
“I was also the maintenance mechanic on the aircraft B-36, seat tail No. 726 to drop the bomb in Nevada,” Demoney said. “I was proud I was selected to see that and see the weapon go off and the destruction and some of the things it does. It’s just a memory I can’t forget. I just enjoyed my time working on that system. The B-36, B-47, B-52’s, all developing ballistics around the airframe for airflow.”
While walking through the museum, Demoney shared his thoughts on what it was like seeing some of the items on display.
“I was seeing some things I’d seen before, only they were being used then. It just brings back some memories,” Demoney said. “I had a great time during my career in the military. I know there’s lots of them that didn’t make it, but that’s any way of life.”
After eight years in the service, Demoney returned to Colorado where he worked on the bomb system mockups being used to train the next generation of troops.
“I don’t know if the instructors were instructing or destructing, but we wondered sometimes. Working the same system, the same knowledge. My total time was 46 years.”
Milnes shared having the opportunity to hear all the stories, much like Demoney’s, has been one of the best parts of working at the museum.
“It’s been such an honor to be here and it is a privilege to hear so many great stories. Stories that just break your heart. Stories that make you laugh. Stories that make you cry,” Milnes said. “Tales that inspire you beyond words. You just can’t imagine what the loss of some families has been like and the stories of such honor.”
Admission into the Veteran Memorial Museum is $17.76 plus tax for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and ages five and under are free. Veterans receive $3 off their admission price and Stone and Taney County residents receive a discount with I.D.
The Branson Veterans Memorial Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and is located at 1250 W. Highway 76 in Branson.
For additional information call 417-336-2300 or visit veteransmemorialbranson.com.
