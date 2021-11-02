Tony Orlando is back in Branson for a one night only performance on Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Mansion Theatre.
Orlando has made a name for himself as one of America’s most endearing and beloved iconic entertainers. With a career launching in the 1970s, Orlando’s music has dominated the airwaves over the decades as his career continues to thrive today.
Orlando is a Grammy Award Nominee and has sold millions of records in his established career. He has obtained two Platinum albums, three Gold albums, has charted 15 Top 40 Hits and been awarded a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 8 p.m. concert will also include a special presentation of the Yellow Ribbon Medal of Freedom. This year’s recipient is L. Russell Brown, the composer of Orlando’s iconic song, “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole’ Oak Tree.” Brown also penned Orlando’s other million sellers, “Knock Three Times” and “Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose.”
Orlando has often stated “Larry Brown’s songs were responsible for his dream come true career,” according to a press release. Past recipients of the Yellow Ribbon Medal of Freedom include Boy Hope, President Gerald R. Ford, Ross Perot, Mary Eisenhower, The Eisenhower Family, Lt. Oliver North, Senator John McCain and Governor Mike Huckabee.
Orlando himself was the recipient of the Bob Hope Award for excellence in entertainment from the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation for his dedication and service to the armed forces and veterans. Orlando’s first Yellow Ribbon Salute to Veterans was performed in Branson in the early 1990s and is often given credit for helping to launch the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week, which honors American veterans, service members and their families.
Reservations for Orlando’s upcoming performance in Branson can be found by calling 417-335-2000 or by visiting themansiontheatre.com.
