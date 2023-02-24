More than a dozen handicapped children in Mexico now have a wheelchair to call their own because Branson cares.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Bob and Lana Nichols and Brandon and Megan Mabe traveled on a week-long mission trip to La Paz Mexico, located in the state of Baja California Sur, as representatives of Branson Cares and Hope Haven International. Working alongside nearly a dozen other Hope Haven representatives, the Branson Cares group were able to be a part of the gifting of 17 free pediatric wheelchairs to local children with disabilities in need of assisted mobilization.
In 2022, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide charitable fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International; who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.
Last year, funds were raised through collection points set up at all the participating locations and Red Bucket Week, which was hosted by the Branson Cares theaters in November. BAAMT President Bob Nichols said their efforts last year resulted in enough funds for the construction of 102 specialized pediatric wheelchairs. With the funding for dozens of wheelchairs in place it was time to put them into action.
“Our partner, Hope Haven International in Rock City, Iowa, has been taking mission trips overseas to distribute these and they work with various partners in 109 different countries to identify local children who need this mobility,” Nichols said. “The next mission trip that we were available to travel in, it’s our off-season of course, was this trip to La Paz Mexico.”
Nichols said once the Branson Cares team and the rest of the Hope Haven International reps were on the ground in Mexico, they were able to get to work putting these wheelchairs together.
“Being able to build them when we got there, I mean drill the holes and screw these wheelchairs together from pipes and plastic, turned out to be super important; because when the kids started coming in we were involved in helping to custom fit the chairs to the children,” Nichols said. “The physical therapist and the seating specialist, they know how to move the side pads and the rear pads and the harnesses and what they need supported.”
Nichols explained each one of the children receiving a wheelchair suffered from a different affliction or deformity, which meant they needed a wheelchair that could best support them.
“That’s the beauty of the kid chair that was designed by Hope Haven is it can be modified, so that they can continue to grow into it. The entire thing is built with one wrench, so we leave that wrench with them and teach the parents how to adjust as the child grows or changes so they can continue to use them.”
Nichols added, once in Mexico they were shocked to learn how these children got from place to place before they received a wheelchair.
“The parents came in carrying their children on their back, because they had no mobility. In Mexico you’re not allowed to attend school if you don’t have your own wheelchair, so without the wheelchairs these kids can’t even go to school let alone leave their house or have any kind of a social life,” Nichols said. “They just live in their homes once they get too large to be carried by their parents as babies; they just live in their rooms for the rest of their lives. So experiencing these kids, meeting the children, meeting their families was just life changing for me.”
Branson Famous Baldknobbers Co-Owner and Entertainer Brandon Mabe said he and his wife Megan found the experience to be truly eye opening, especially after meeting one of the first children who arrived to receive a wheelchair.
“The first child that we sat, we walked in the room and he was laying on a table basically just all curled up. He had no mobility. He couldn’t speak. He could just move his head from side to side. Megan, my wife, she made a great impact actually on this kid. They had this connection, a spiritual thing or something. But he had the biggest brown eyes,” Mabe said. “Ignacio was his name…Ignacio was one they did have to carry him everywhere they went. If they were going somewhere and they had to carry him with them.”
Though there was a language barrier, Mabe said they were able to communicate through body language and facial expressions with the parents and the children.
“It was a deeper, in my opinion, connection because it was beyond anything just verbal. You were truly communicating all these different ways,” Mabe said. “The fact that you were able to help in a very small part to give this child the mobility that they needed to have that time with their family. Then for the family themselves, the parents and siblings, giving them the freedom to be able to do the things that they love to do in that social life because they know that their child is cared for and is comfortable in the seated wheelchair. It goes beyond just a wheelchair. There’s so many different aspects that we take for granted that these people truly appreciated while we were there.”
During their time meeting these families, Nichols said they continued to have these special connections with the children.
“The first kid that my wife and I sat loved to laugh. As a comedian it’s like we were supposed to be together. He was non-verbal, but still communicative,” Nichols said. “What he really liked was hearing me try to count in Spanish, so I would just count from one to 10 and he just laughed so hard and his parents were laughing.”
Mabe shared he and Megan got to seat a child who loved music and enjoyed hearing the duo sing, as well as a child who took a unique approach to say thank you to him.
“I was down at the front of the wheelchair adjusting the footrest for this one kid. All the sudden I feel, my head was shaved while we were in Mexico, and he starts rubbing on my head…he’s just laughing and smiling real big and rubbing my head,” Mabe said. “Our photographer Todd said, ‘Family and you and Megan, everybody get together’ and they wanted us down front again. So we went down there and all the sudden I felt this hand on my head again. Low and beyond when Todd’s taking the picture, he starts kissing me on the top of the head. I know it seems something so small, but that was his way of showing appreciation for what we were doing for him.”
For this mission trip and all future missions, which are currently being planned, Nichols explained Hope Haven International covers all overhead costs for those traveling. He added 100% of the money raised through Branson Cares is used to pay for the construction of the wheelchairs.
“The wheelchairs that we gave out, that we built had a Branson Cares sticker on them,” Nichols said. “We’re telling the world that Branson is a city that cares. It wasn’t Bob and Brandon down there giving away wheelchairs. These wheelchairs came from this entertainment city in America and the concept was not lost on them.”
The next large-scale fundraiser for Branson Cares will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Copeland Theatre in the form of The Branson Cares Show. The production will feature live entertainers from all 13 of the theaters who are a part of the Branson Cares initiative. More details on this show to come in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“Brandon and I want to invite every theater and show in Branson to jump on Branson Cares and help us to inspire the rest of our community, the attractions, our hotels, our retailers, our restaurants to get involved,” Nichols said. “The opportunity to make this a city wide effort and let Branson be known as the city that cares is enormous and I think would be very fulfilling for everybody who participates.”
For more information or to make a donation to Branson Cares visit bransoncares.com. To learn more about BAAMT visit baamt.org or email bnichols@baamt.org.
