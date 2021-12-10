The Joyful Heart Music Foundation is hosting their 8th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The 6:30 p.m. show is an annual benefit for foster and adoptive families in Stone and Taney counties, who are admitted to the event free of charge. The general public is also invited to attend and are asked to make a $15 per person donation at the door. Children are free.
Joyful Heart Music Foundation Founder Melonie Barber, the creator of the yearly show, performs at the event with fellow Harmony Trio members Aloha Post and Babette Fogle. Harmony Trio will be joined on stage by several other area entertainers.
“My husband (Ventriloquist) Jim Barber is going to be there with some of his special puppets. Then we have Diskey the Wonder Dog. Diskey will perform for the children,” Barber said. “We have Dylan Pratt. He is a special young man with special abilities and he’s going to do something real fun for the kids. We have Penny Cardin-Loden and Desta Pritchett join us this year.”
Barber added the show will also feature some of her children..
“We always include my kids, whoever’s here in town to participate. Babette’s daughter Autumn participates and this year’s Aloha’s grandchildren are going to sing a special song. It will be a special event. Of course, we can’t have gifting without the man in red and Santa Post will be there,” Barber said. “Peggy Lee Brennan from M.A.S.H, she just got done doing a Broadway production of Mike and Mindy. She has danced in this show for at least six or seven years now.”
Barber, who has five biological children, three adopted children and a step-daughter, said she developed the show in 2014 when she felt the need in her heart for such an event.
“I literally had a vision of a Christmas tree on the stage, presents around the tree and then all these foster families there,” Barber said. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ I started working with my children to do that. Since then we have helped hundreds of children. In 2018 we were able to do two shows.”
Barber additionally explained the show isn’t so much for the foster and adopted children, as it is a thank you to the parents and biological children who are opening up their lives to children in foster care.
“They take them to school events. They have to take them to meetings wherever their parents meet and then they have to take them to counseling appointments and doctors appointments. Wherever you would take your own biological children to, you have to go with them because you have to do it for these children as well,” Barber said. “In my heart it’s just a way to say thank you. As a community thank you to moms and dads. Thank you to their biological children for opening their home and their hearts to help children that are in a situation they didn’t ask for.”
Though the event is designed with foster families in mind, Barber said she wants to make sure folks know the show is open to the public.
“This is not a closed event just for foster children or foster families. We invite them to come free. We make sure they register so they get gifts, but it’s open to the public. If somebody wants to come and enjoy the event...and the entertainment that night,” Barber said. “There will be great entertainment and people can come. They can donate. We always ask to make a donation to Joyful Heart. This is not a ticketed event. You do not pick up a ticket at the box office.”
Each of the foster families attending the event will receive free gifts. Folks can donate gifts to the event by dropping them off at the First Presbyterian Church of Branson, Pasghetti’s Restaurant or the Branson Famous Theatre. Barber does ask people interested in donating to contact her before making a gift donation to see what the current gift needs are being this close to the event.
At the show on Monday, Barber said they’ll also be doing a giveaway for a twin bed that was donated.
“Right now I have 40 families that are registered, and registration is closed now,” Barber said. “Whoever attends on the 13th, their name goes into a drawing and we will give away that free twin mattress and it’s foundation to that family. It’s just exciting to me personally.”
Joyful Heart Music Foundation is a registered 501c3 and all gifts are tax deductible. The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to confirm remaining gift donation needs, contact Barber at 417-527-6598 or visit the ‘8th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show’ event page on Facebook.
