Just in time for Easter, Jesus has arrived in Branson at the Sight and Sound Theatre.
Joining more than a decades worth of biblical productions on the Branson Sight and Sound Theatre stage, Jesus takes audiences on a journey from the streets of Jerusalem to the Sea of Galilee in an action-packed musical adventure.
After making its stage debut several years ago at the original Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jesus was brought to Branson and held an opening night performance on March 13.
Sight and Sound Theatres Communications Manager Katie Miller said to date, Jesus is the most technological show they’ve brought to the stage.
“Our team in Branson will tell you, it was quite a feat to get put up on the stage. We have all of the signature Sight and Sound elements, so everything from various special effects, including the largest flying LED screen that’s used in a theatrical setting. It’s 110 feet wide and three stories tall and it flies in and out like a backdrop,” said Miller. “All of our set pieces in Jesus are 30 feet tall. A lot of them are actually motion controlled, they move on their own. We have a cast of 50 and our live animals run up and down the aisles. All of those elements come together to create this really cool, spectacular experience.”
For this production, Miller shared that the story of Jesus is not only beautiful, but at the heart of the show is the greatest rescue story of all time.
“When we began producing the show several years ago and reading through the gospel, the thing that just continued to rise to the top was the theme of rescue and you see that woven throughout the entire story of Jesus,” said Miller. “It’s not just the chronological telling of his life; it’s truly getting to know the character of who he was when he was here on Earth as a person, through the people he came in contact with on a daily basis.”
Joining Jesus on stage are some of the more familiar characters from the Bible including Mary Magdalene, Peter, James, John and Nicodemus.
“We get to know who they were before an encounter with Jesus and then who they became after an encounter with Jesus and it truly is a story of his love for people and rescuing them from the storms of life,” said Miller.
Over the years Sight and Sound Theatres have given life to some of the most important people from the Bible for their stage productions, from Noah to Samson to Jonah to Joseph. However, Miller explained that making Jesus the focus of one of their shows was a challenge, because it felt very different and more personal.
“One of the gentlemen who has played the character of Jesus in the show before said, ‘It’s a different character than any other that I’ve played, because I’ve always played characters that I’ve read about or heard about, but this is a character I actually have a relationship with. Like you want to get this one right.’ That’s how we feel producing the whole show,” said Miller. “We want to make this story shine, no matter how big the show is and the spectacle and the LED screen and the lighting and everything that just goes together to make it spectacular. Really what matters to us is the heart and the message of the story shining through.”
As the theatre company has the opportunity to tell their biblical stories for a couple of years in Lancaster before they come to Branson, Miller said they were able to make a few tweaks to the show before it debuted in Branson.
“We made some changes in between the two locations. Not huge ones, but just ones that helped that story tighten up even more and shine even brighter,” said Miller. “It is just such a beautiful show on the Branson stage. Our team has just done an incredible job bringing it to life and we can’t wait to continue to see how this year unfolds.”
After the Branson Sight and Sound production of Samson closed in 2019, many Sight and Sound fans were hoping Jesus would arrive in Branson the following year. Instead, it was announced that Noah would be returning to the Branson stage for 2020. While many believed that the returning production was a result of the pandemic, Miller said that was always the plan.
“It takes about six months and roughly 50 tractor trailers to move a show from one location to the others. So Jesus was on stage through the end of 2019 and then 2020 was the year we were deconstructing Jesus, packing it on trucks and shipping it out,” said Miller. “Despite the pandemic, thankfully we were still able to do all of our shipping and get the show out to Branson, so our team there could put it together and get it ready for the stage.”
Compared to the other Sight and Sound productions, Miller shared the one thing that stands out with Jesus also happens to be one of her favorite things about the show; the seamless transition.
“When you’re watching a show, a lot of times there will be a couple seconds of dark and nothing happening between scenes. In Jesus there is almost none of that. There is just one scene to another. Most of the set transitions and the scene transitions actually happen in view in the audience, so you truly feel like you are traveling with Jesus from the Sea of Galilee into Capernaum and back to Jerusalem,” said Miller. “It is just a really cool experience to feel like you are traveling right alongside the disciples and Jesus as they go from one town to another, encountering all the different people they come across.”
Though the show has only been in Branson for less than a month now, Miller shared audiences are loving it.
“So far it’s been awesome. Actually I just had a meeting with our house manager,” said Miller. “I said, ‘How’s the first week going?’ She’s like, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s just been awesome. It’s been such a smooth opening and our theatre is as full as it can be right now.’ We still have social distancing in place. It’s been an incredibly smooth opening and really awesome feedback from guests so far.”
For Easter weekend, and in response to the ongoing pandemic, the Sight and Sound Theatre will be streaming Jesus live online on Friday, April 2 via Sight and Sound TV.
“We’re going to be doing our first ever true live broadcast from the Branson stage. We did a similar event this past fall with our Queen Esther show in Lancaster and over 100 countries tuned in. Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world and we could not wait to do the same thing and highlight the wonderful Branson community that has truly become our home away from home,” said Miller. “We’d love for people who can’t come see us in person to tune into that. It’s another great way to experience theatre if you’re not quite ready to be out in the crowds yet or unable to visit us in person.”
Following the initial live performance online there will be a handful of encore performances throughout the entire weekend for people to tune in for.
“We do a thirty minute pre-show that we broadcast before the actual show itself starts. As a part of that we’re doing like a six minute highlight video on the Branson community and why we chose Branson as our second location and what it’s been like being a part of just this awesome town over the last 12 years,” said Miller. “So we’re really excited honestly to be able to showcase and show off Branson a little bit even while we are broadcasting the show itself.”
Virtual tickets for the Jesus Live from Branson are $35 per show or a season pass for Sight and Sound TV can be purchased for $89.99.
To see the show in person at the Branson Sight and Sound Theatre, tickets are $56 Monday through Friday and $59 on Saturday for adults ages 13 and up. Tickets for children ages three to 12 are $26 any day of the week.
The runtime for Jesus is two hours and 20 minutes. Showtimes for Jesus are currently scheduled now through Dec. 31, 2021. For additional information or to see the full show calendar visit sight-sound.com.shows/branson. To register to watch Jesus Live visit sight-sound.tv.
