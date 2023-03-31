For lovers of storm chaser films such as “Twister” and “Into The Storm,” the genre has officially welcomed in a new member with the release of “Supercell.”
Co-written and directed by Herbert James Winterstern, “Supercell’’ tells the story of teenager William Brody, played by Daniel Diemer, who runs away from home to follow in his late fathers footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody. Alongside Diemer, the cast features Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Jordan Kristine Seamon and Alec Baldwin.
As co-writer of the film, Winterstern shared how his initial introduction to supercells in 2019 led to the desire to make a movie surrounding them.
“I went storm chasing with my fiancée and I saw supercells up close and personal and got addicted. I’d never seen something so large and dangerous, but beautiful,” Winterstern said. “As a filmmaker, I just bring my camera with me. I have a Sony A7S2 and…for about a week we chased and we photographed and I filmed daytime, nighttime lightning and it was just fascinating. I think I went back a week later with another friend of mine and soon after that I realized this was a movie.”
Though supercells are what will draw audiences in to watch the film, Winterstern said the movie is really about the characters and their personal journeys.
“William’s journey of chasing his father’s shadow was very personal to me. I grew up idolizing my father. He was always kind of this prolific myth of a man that I never knew if I would ever measure up to him,” Winterstern said. “You think it’s a father/son film, but what it really becomes is a mother/son film. What happened with me, while I was writing it, I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s. When I lost her, that’s when I realized how much I took her for granted, because she was always there…By losing her, that’s when I realized that she’s the hero. That journey for me personally, is what I wanted William to go on.”
After being cast in the film, Diemer explained, for his process of discovering and becoming William, 99% of the work is relationship driven.
“The environment, we were really lucky to have a lot of special effects that were done in camera. We had these massive fans on set with a lot of dirt and wind blowing. We had these rain towers,” Diemer said. “You don’t really have to act too much, you just have to sit in that. When you’re in those spaces, it’s for me, ‘What are the relationships? Who are the people around you? What does the character think about those people and where does that energy move throughout the scene as you go?’ A lot of that was in pre-production, talking with Anne and Skeet and Jordan. Just getting to know them and getting to know our own dynamics, so I’m able to bring as much of that into the character as possible; without just having to act a bunch and just make that honest and genuine.”
As audiences are watching the film, Seamon said she believes there’s a scene early on in the film that will quickly capture their attention.
“Daniel, his character, is in a van and they’re traveling and going through a mini-storm. It gives the audience a really good taste of what’s to come. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. He just goes out and he’s in this dangerous storm and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Is he going to die right now? The movie just started. What’s going to happen?’ It’s very, very compelling I think,” Seamon said. “When I watched it at the premiere, even though I knew what was going to happen, I was still like, ‘Oh my God, is he going to be okay? Is he going to survive?’ All the storm scenes, they’re done very, very well.”
Being cast as the film’s lead and acting alongside talents such as Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin, Diemer admitted he was a little nervous in the beginning.
“I was really just hoping they would accept me. Again, I’m the new guy on the block and that they wouldn’t judge me too hard for it,” Diemer said. “They were all so accepting. All of them. Genuinely, just really genuine human beings with so much love and so much care and I was really grateful for it. I was able to relax into it all very, very quickly. They provided a really good experience for me for my first feature and I’m super grateful to them for it all.”
Still being relatively new to the industry, Seamon shared she still doesn’t know how she keeps getting lucky enough to be cast in the same films with the talented actors she has.
“They’re your heroes and they’re people you’ve always looked up to or watched and seen. You always hope that it ends up being like a good relationship and they end up being really nice people. Thankfully, I’ve been able to have that. Everyone has been super nice and super helpful and overall really, really great people. It’s been a great experience. Everyone is so welcoming,” Seamon said. “I will definitely say I’m very, very appreciative. I don’t know, genuinely, I don’t know how I keep getting cast in with these amazing people. I’m just regular ole me, but I will take it.”
“Supercell” was released simultaneously in cinemas and video on-demand on March 17, by Saban Films.
To view the complete Church’s Celebrity Connection interviews with Winterstern, Diemer and Seamon visit ‘Tim Church Media’ on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.