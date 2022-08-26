A new Branson based podcast show is giving listeners the chance to take a peek behind the curtain into the lives of some of the area’s favorite entertainers.
The debut episode of Branson’s Best Shows was released earlier this month on Tuesday, Aug. 16. For the podcast premiere, audiences were introduced to the three hosts of the program: Americana Theatre General Manager Chris Newsom, Entertainer CJ Newsom with CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy, and Entertainer Matthew Boyce with Elvis Story of a King.
“The first one is just introducing the three of us and how we got into shows in Branson. The second one is Terry Wayne Sanders and about all of his craziness of being in shows,” Chris said. “Then we have Rick Thomas scheduled, we have Stevie Lee Woods scheduled, along with a long list of other people that are going to be doing it. It’s once a week, Tuesday mornings at 5 it will become available.”
Chris explained, the inspiration behind the podcast itself was to create a way for people to get to know Branson better and the people who perform here.
“I think people are hungry for this. People love Branson. They want to keep up with Branson. I know so many people that are outside of Branson and they are subscribers to your newspaper, because they want to know what’s going on in Branson,” Chris said. “They love it. That’s the same reason there will be subscribers to this, is because they want to know what’s going on in Branson and we’re bringing them good content.”
Both audio and video are being recorded for each of the shows. Boyce shared, by providing both versions of the show, their goal is to reach a variety of demographics.
“When we introduce them to the podcast and these platforms as well as Instagram, TikTok and things like that with the videos, clips of our stories, clips of performers, seeing these mutual interests. It’s something they can relate to on different platforms,” Boyce said. “If we’re not going to get the kids or even the adults with the podcast, we’re going to still get them the same information on our other services as well. You can catch the full podcast on YouTube and Facebook, but you can get the glimpses of things on all of our social media just to grab the attention in.”
As the podcast market continues to grow, Chris shared what he believes will help them stand out compared to others who are already out there.
“The one thing I think is very interesting about our podcast and why I’m very, very excited about it, is we get to start where very few people do. I already rent a theater, so I have a million dollar studio,” Chris said. “I already have the audio, the video, and the lights already set up. I don’t have to set that up. I already have production knowledge. Then I’m talking about a concept that people are interested in that there are zero ones doing it in the market.”
While the three hosts are all based out of the Americana Theatre, Chris said he wants to ensure audiences know the podcast will feature interviews with entertainers from all of the different theaters and shows Branson has to offer.
“I’ve got to say, I’m very pleased with even our first podcast. It was very well received by everyone who listened to it. They were very, very pleased with it. Now it’s go out and get other performers in to promote Branson,” Chris said. “Just get (tourists) to Branson, because once they’re here they’ll fall in love with the place and they’ll see all the shows. We’re very specifically niched down to Branson shows. That’s what we’re really focusing on, because we think that’s what will make it successful.”
For the second episode of the podcast, Branson’s Best Shows welcomed longtime Branson Comedian and Entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders. Boyce explained with the show, they’re able to share insight into the life of a Branson performer.
“We get down to personal connections. We talk about his family life and of course tragedies and how tragedy creates comedy and vice versa. It’s a very cool look,” Boyce said. “We want to get these side lenses on these performers that you know the stage view, but you want to know the real story. There’s some great hearts in Branson and you see them face-to-face and you see their comedy and you see their dancing, but there’s a lot of things behind the scenes that’s not really out there.”
CJ Newsom added, during their interview with Sanders she had the chance to find out information she had previously not known.
“Even though we were practicing on him, it turned out so well. He has so many followers being in Branson as long as he has been,” CJ said. “They all know him, and we’ve worked with him for years and I still learn new things about him all the time because he has such a great history and all the great accomplishments he’s made throughout the years.”
During shows, entertainers will often speak about themselves or their careers to give the audience some idea of who they are when they’re not on stage. Chris said their goal with the podcast is to take those conversations another step further.
“You’ll get glimpses at shows, but we’re friends with these people and what’s nice about it is, I’ve heard all these stories. Like we’re going to have Rick Thomas on. I’ve heard these stories. These are stories he doesn’t tell from stage, but they’re really good stories that he’s happy to share with everyone, it’s just he doesn’t have time. But with the 45 minute to hour long podcast format, we can really dive in deep. Where they can normally only spend two minutes telling a story on stage, they can spend 10 minutes really telling a story with us, so it’s really nice.”
New episodes of the Branson’s Best Shows podcast will drop every Tuesday morning. To listen to the podcast or to learn additional information visit bransonbestshows.com or find the Branson Best Shows page on Facebook.
