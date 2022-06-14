The triumphant sounds of gospel music could be heard for miles in Branson this weekend as Treasure Lakes hosted their 3rd Annual Gospel Festival.
This two-day event on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, once again welcomed more than 1,200 attendees to the Treasure Lake RV Park where they were able to enjoy multiple hours of gospel music from the comfort of their lawn chairs and blankets. The festival ran from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
This year’s event featured nearly a dozen regionally and nationally recognized gospel music artists. Attendees were treated to the talents of Legacy Five, Gold City Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, Ozark Revival Quartet, Dan Keeton, Abundance Quarter, Spoken 4 Quartet, Gloryway Quartet, Day 4 and Tom & John Harris.
“We’re very happy and excited we’re in our third festival,” Treasure Lake RV Resort Activities Director Rhonda Hull said. “Starting something in a pandemic isn’t an ideal situation, so we’re very happy that we had enough backing and support to move into the 3rd annual. We hope soon we’ll be talking to you about the 4th annual and just going on from there.”
Between the sets of music during the gospel festival, folks had more than 60 vendors to visit and shop at. Vendors ranged from crafts and homemade products to art, food and more.
Though the 2022 gospel festival has come to a close, the folks at Treasure Lake are already preparing for their next big upcoming annual festival returning this fall.
The weekend of Sept. 8 to 10, will be the 3rd Annual Treasure Lake Bluegrass Music Festival. As of press time the fall festival will feature performances from Little Roy & Lizzy, Colin Ray & The Burnett Sisters, The Baker Family, Borderline Bluegrass, Route 3, Po’Anna, Kari Garrison & Bluegrass Remedy, Williamson Branch, and Casey & the Atta Boys.
For additional information on Treasure Lake or any of their upcoming events visit tlresort.com.
