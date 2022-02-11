The Hollister Prima Donnas are offering folks a sneak peek at their spring 2022 performance ahead of their upcoming show choir competitions with a special concert.
A Night of Music with The Hollister Prima Donnas will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, inside the Hollister High School Auditorium.
The Hollister Prima Donnas features the talents of Senior Juanita Wilson; Juniors Macy Everett, Lindsey Jackson, Cyrsten Rainey, Madison Pinson, and Shyanne Vollintine; Sophomore Faith Willis, and Freshmen Kate Heard, Serenity Machado, Lauren Tiefry, Addison White and Miranda Woolstrum. They will be competing in the Unisex Division at the Nevada Show Choir Classic on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Carthage Soundfest on Saturday, Feb. 26 and the Webb City Showcase on Saturday, March 5.
For the Tuesday night concert and the upcoming competitions, the show choir group will be performing “The Best of Abba” which consists of “I Have a Dream” with soloist Juanita Wilson, “Mamma Mia”, “S.O.S.”, “Take a Chance on Me” with soloist Macy Everett, “Thank You For the Music” with soloist Lindsey Jackson, “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo.”
Admission into the concert is free, but donations will be appreciated and accepted. For additional information visit hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.