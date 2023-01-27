WonderWorks Branson is giving homeschool families the opportunity to experience their attraction at a discounted rate.
Throughout the months of January and February, WonderWorks is hosting their annual winter Homeschool Days. Homeschool guests can receive admission tickets for only $12 per person, plus tax, before 2 p.m.
“Homeschool Days are back,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Bovo said. “We love hosting homeschool families, students, and teachers during this special event.”
WonderWorks Branson, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused indoor amusement park. With more than 100 interactive exhibits focused on STEM topics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), homeschool students will have the opportunity to have fun in an educational environment.
Inside the attraction, guests can explore various areas including meteorology, physical science, light, sounds and senses, space, earth elements, and the Wonder Art Gallery.
For those homeschool families interested in visiting WonderWorks as a group activities, the edutainment venue offers a group rate of $10 per person, plus tax, for groups of at least 15 people. Groups must make advanced reservations to receive this lower rate.
“WonderWorks offers tons of different ways to save on your next visit, WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent said. “We’ve got some exciting things planned for the year ahead, so stay tuned.”
For the month of February, WonderWorks Branson will also be hosting their Local Appreciation Days to residents of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. All month long, area residents will be eligible for discounted tickets when purchased at the front desk of WonderWorks Branson.
Visitors and locals both can also save $2 per admission ticket throughout the entire year by purchasing tickets online and filling out a form to receive a coupon code.
Additionally, WonderWorks Branson offers event space opportunities for hosting parties, gatherings, team-building events, field trips, corporate events, scout troops, family reunions, and more. The park is open 365 days a year, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
