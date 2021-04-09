The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting folks from all over the world to join them for their free online Cabaret Show on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
The theme of the show, which will feature a wide variety of talent, is “A Celebration of Hope & New Beginnings” as conceived by Cabaret Show Director Jacob Deck.
“As our community and nation begin to emerge from the devastating effects of the pandemic, the BRAC is excited to announce a special Cabaret Show designed to provide a breath of musical fresh air and positive enthusiasm to our area residents,” said a press release from the BRAC.
The show is being held live inside the Historic Owen Theatre. Families of those performing in the show will be welcome to attend in person, while additional audience members are given the chance to watch via the live simulcast video stream online.
“Donations are welcome, but we are offering folks an opportunity to enjoy this exciting show at no charge, live from the comfort and safety of their own home via live-stream video technology,” said BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber in the release. “Any proceeds we do receive for this event will go directly towards our BRAC Youth Conservatory of the Arts fund providing educational opportunities for area youth in theatre, music, dance and the visual arts.”
The BRAC Cabaret Show is being hosted by the recently crowned 2021 Miss Branson’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers. In addition to her hosting duties, Rodgers, who’s platform is to support and create awareness for the community arts, will also be performing during the event.
The show will also feature performances by Ellie Faggion (Musical Theatre Vocalist), Molly Tennison (Aerial Hoop Acrobatics), Kristen Walker (Operatic Soprano), Madilyn Irvin (Concert Clarinetist), Cat McWhirter (Musical Theatre Vocalist), Delyla Uebel (Concert Pianist), Ava Belin (Lyrical Solo Dance) and a special performance by the Staccato Show Choir, under the direction of Jacob Estes.
For additional information or to reserve tickets to the live stream event visit bransonarts.org/stream.
