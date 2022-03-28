Come the third weekend of May, the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe will play host to a variety of both local and world renowned bands, all of which will lead up to a performance from The Kentucky Headhunters.
As part of the two-day Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, BOA is hosting a full weekend of motorcycles, vendors, food, fun and live music. Friday night will feature entertainment from local and regional bands like Black Note, 5th Element, the Brenda Meyer Band and more.
On Saturday, BOA will kick things off with performances from Switch. It. Up., Stillhouse, The Camancheros and Green Acres before The Georgia Thunderbolts take the stage, that night, to open for The Kentucky Headhunters.
Currently featuring the vocal and instrumental talents of Richard Young, Greg Martin, Fred Young and Doug Phelps, The Kentucky Headhunters have had a long and infamous history dating back to 1968.
When the group first started, the band was called Itchy Brother and consisted of the two Young brothers and cousins Martin and Anthony Kenney. The band began inside of a little old farm house owned by the Youngs’ grandmother.
“My grandmother, in 1968, she bought an extra 100 acres that joined us and added to the farm and had this quaint little farmhouse that sat down on a creek,” Richard said. “People immediately wanted to start renting it from her and she didn’t want to deal with that at her age so she got the bright idea to let her two grandsons and two cousins move into the house to practice music. That way she could tell the neighbors, ‘Well I really can’t rent it right now, because the boys are practicing their music there. To make things work out, we put a sign outside and it said, ‘Itchy Brothers Practice House’ on the sign.”
In 1986, the Itchy Brothers became The Kentucky Headhunters when Kenney left the group and was replaced with Phelps. Richard shared over the years, a lot of people have asked what tag or genre their music fits into.
“We listened to and our favorite music was English rock. We liked the band Free and Cream—Eric Clapton’s old band—early Led Zeppelin stuff, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles first of course. Everything, just about, what we were listening to was English rock like Jethro Tull,” Richard said. “Even though we were into the English rock thing, we were a rock band. We were a rock band in those days and still are. It’s just become more southern rock than it was ever back then.”
Richard added the influences for their music came from a place that even surprised him later in life; growing up on the farm.
“When we moved in and started practicing stuff at the house, Fred and Anthony were 11 and Greg and I were 13 and 14. We worked out in the fields. Back in those days all the farmers had conjoining farms. Some were white folks and some were African American folks on the farm,” Richard said. “I didn’t realize until the years passed by, especially during the Headhunter years, those influences we got working in those fields.
“Like you’d have some guy emulating Johnny Cash or Hank Williams and Jerry Lee Lewis. One guy would be trying to sing The Beatles song and then you’d have these great African American gospel spirituals being sung. All this, we were taking all this in at the time. It was a great education while we worked on the farm, so there’s always been a great connection between our style and the farm.”
On Oct. 15, 2021, the Headhunters released their 14th album called ‘That’s A Fact Jack’, which Richard explained came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2020, we had all the dates in the world that we wanted to play that year. We wound up only playing eight that year…What happened was, when everything moved to 2021 we also had new dates coming in for 2021. February and March of last year we were supposed to play 14 or 15 shows in those months and that’s quite a bit for that time of year. Those dates started moving to later in the year because the COVID restrictions were still up. So we go, ‘Oh my goodness. What are we going to do? These dates have all moved.’ We said, ‘We’ve got to be a band.’ We’re used to being a band all the time. We just decided we’d go in the studio and do an album. That way we could be together as a band.”
Richard added it’s important to him as well as his bandmates, for the band to consistently be together.
“We tour constantly. A lot of people will go out and do a tour every other year or something like that. We’re too close. We’ve been together for so many years,” Richard said. “You know in a tour bus you’ve got bunks stacked like in a train. The four of us sleep across from each other in the bunks. Two up top and two on each side. You can reach out and actually touch whoever is there beside you or above you. My wife and I laughed, we’ve been married 41 years and in the past 35 years I’ve slept next to my bandmates or near them as much as I have my wife. It seems odd, but it’s the truth.”
Opening for The Kentucky Headhunter at Black Oak Amp in May will be The Georgia Thunderbolts; a band Richard discovered and helps to manage.
“We were at this gig in Georgia and these kids opened for us. What’s the odds of this, but I’m sitting there with the bus window open in the back on the computer and all the sudden these kids kicked in. I don’t get to see the opening acts lots of times,” Richard said. “And man I remember saying to myself, ‘We better turn the steam up tonight, because these kids rock.’ The singer opened his mouth and I just jumped up and ran out and watched the whole show. I asked them after they got done, ‘What are y’all going to do with this?’ They said, ‘Oh we’re going to be lifers like you all and Black Stone Cherry.’ With that said, I said, ‘OK, come on up to Kentucky, let’s make an album and see what we can with it.”
(More on The Georgia Thunderbolts will be featured in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News)
The Black Oak Amphitheater reopened in 2021 after being shut down for nearly a decade. For 2022, the Stone County venue has also announced performances for Hairball with special guest Stillhouse, Casey Danaher and Josh Abbott Band, T.I. Harris, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, DJ Skribble, Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Jon Pardi, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and more to come.
For additional information on any of these shows or to make advance ticket reservations visit blackoakamp.com.
