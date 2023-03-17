As part of American Quilter’s Society Quilt Week, the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson will open an exclusive quilt display, which honors 2023 being The Year of the Titanic Children.
The Year of the Titanic Children Quilt will be displayed in Branson starting on Wednesday, March 22. Titanic Museum Attractions Co-Owner, President and COO Mary Kellogg-Joslyn shared this is not the first time they have utilized the art of quilting to help them share the story of those on board the RMS Titanic.
“For the second time Titanic Museum Attraction has turned to the creative-quilting art form to deliver our mission message to honor the memories and legacies of Titanic Passengers and crew,” Kellogg-Joslyn said in a statement. “This inspirational medium has the magical power to stir imaginations and open hearts like no other and we’re proud to be contributors to this year’s quilting event.”
The quilt is the creation of Deborah Hipple of Ontario, Canada, who won first prize in Non-Traditional Quilts for her first commissioned Titanic Museum piece entitled “Destination: New York City.”
“My creativity flows when challenged by an idea,” Hipple said in a statement. “I am especially proud of my latest Titanic Museum creation.”
Described by the American Quilter’s Society as a “must see” example of quilt artistry, The Year of the Children Quilt captures in cloth the names of the 135 children on board the Titanic. The children themselves serve as the framework for a montage of images depicting life as a child Titanic passenger.
As a part of The Year of the Titanic Children is a 2023 Titanic Museum Attractions exhibit, museum guests will have the opportunity to step back in time to learn who they were, where they were going and what happened to them.
“There were 135 children on board Titanic, with ages ranging from nine weeks to 15 years, each with a story to tell,” Kellogg-Joslyn said in a statement. “This is our mission for 2023, to shine a light on their young lives, to speak their names, and to honor their legacy. The iconic image of the children’s shoes serves to capture the spirit of this major event and prepare our guests for a powerful new look into Titanic’s final days through the eyes of children.”
The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and Highway 165 in Branson and opens daily at 9 a.m.
Reservations are required for guests. For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit titanicbranson.com.
