On Thursday, July 14, the Branson Show Awards announced their nominees in 31 different categories for the 2022 awards season.
Created by Gary R. Wackerly, the Branson Show Awards hosted their nomination ceremony at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater in Branson. The Branson Show Awards Committee, which is made up of a group of volunteers who love Branson and the wholesome entertainment, watches every show in town before making their nominations.
The 2022 winners will be recognized at the Branson Show Awards Star Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater. This ceremony is open to the public and tickets are $15 at the box officer.
And the 2022 Branson Show Awards Nominees are:
Band of the Year
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Rhinestone Mafia” Grand Country Music Hall
—Dean Z’s Royal Rhythm Crew B-Town Horns:
Clay Cooper Theatre
—Re-Cliners: Americana Theatre
—Baldknobbers Band: Branson Famous Theatre
Emcee of the Year
—Mike Patrick: Grand Country Music Hall
—Todd Bradshaw: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand
—Shannon Thomason: Grand Country Music Hall
—Denny Yeary: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Matt Muhoberac: Clay Cooper Theatre
Fiddler of the Year
—Nathan Agdeppa: Branson Famous Theatre
—Shoji Tabuchi: The Little Opry Theatre
—Wayne Massengale: Grand Country Music Hall
—Amy Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre
—Cortlandt Ingram: Clay Cooper Theatre
Kids Choice of the Year
—Rick Thomas Mansion of Dreams: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—Amazing Pets: Grand Country Music Hall
—Shanghai Circus: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
—Reza Edge of Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre
—Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners Variety Theatre
New Show of the Year
—Elvis Story of a King: Americana Theatre
—America’s Top Country Hits: Americana Theatre
—An Evening With Shoji: The Little Opry Theatre
—Ric Steel: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Pasty to Patsy: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Duet of the Year
—George & Clarisse Dyer: Americana Theatre
—Jonathan & Deana Edwards: The Majestic Theatre
—Stephen & Chelsie Odom: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Doug & Cheryl Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
—Keith Allynn & Diana Lynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres
Comedian of the Year
—Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
—Jarrett Dougherty: Grand Country Music Hall
—Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
—James Sibley: Pierce Arrow Theatre
Entertainers of the Year
—Dean Z Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Liverpool Legends: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
Gospel Show of the Year
—The Blackwoods: American Theatre
—New South Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
—Smoke on the Mountain: The Little Opry Theatre
—Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: The Majestic Theatre
—Ozarks Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
Lead Guitarist of the Year
—Jordan Crane: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres
—Jack Cathcart: King’s Castle Theatre
—Mark Boyd: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Dino Strunk: The Little Opry Theatre
—Jacob Nelson: King’s Castle Theatre
—Grant Moody: Branson Famous Theatre
Patriotic Salute of the Year
—All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: The Majestic Theatre
Upright Bassist of the Year
—Larry Allred: Grand Country Music Hall
—Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre
—Camby Henson: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Justin Herzog: The Little Opry Theatre
—Eric Green: Little Opry Theatre
Evening Show of the Year
—Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Anthems of Rock: King’s Castle Theatre
—The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theater
—CJ Newsom’s Class Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
Illusionist of the Year
—Rick Thomas Mansion of Dreams: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—Dave Hamner-Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Reza-Edge of Illusion: Branson’s Famous Theatre
—Phil Dalton-Theatre of Illusion: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Garry & Janine-Escape Reality: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Male Entertainer of the Year
—Dean Z: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
—Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper Theatre
Steel Player of the Year
—Gene Mulvaney: Grand Country Music Hall
—Tim Prososki: Grand Country Music Hall
—George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre
—Greg Moody: Branson Famous Theatre
—Michael Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
Dance Troupe of the Year
—Dancing Queen: King’s Castle Theatre
—Country Express Dancers: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Spirit of the Dance: King’s Castle Theatre
—Nashville Roadhouse Dancers: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Hot Rods & High Heels: Clay Cooper Theatre
Family Show of the Year
—Jesus: Sight & Sound Theatre
—Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre
—Shanghai Circus: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
—Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Impressionist of the Year
—Mike Walker: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Jeff Brandt: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre
Male Vocalist of the Year
—Barry Arwood: The Majestic Theatre
—George Dyer: Americana Theatre
—Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
—Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Dan Keeton: Branson Famous Theatre
Tribute Show of the Year
—Dean Z-Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Liverpool Legends: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—Platters-The Golden Sounds: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
—Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Legends in Concert: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—Dean Martin and Friends: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
Comedy Show of the Year
—CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Smoke on the Mountain: The Little Opry Theatre
—Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall
—Matt Gumm & Company: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Branson Murder Mystery: The Majestic Theatre
Female Entertainer of the Year
—CJ Newsom: Americana Theatre
—Dalena Ditto: The Little Opry Theatre
—Amber Campbell: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Sarah Marie La Beau: King’s Castle Theatre
—Catherine Haygood: Clay Cooper Theatre
Instrumentalist of the Year
—Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
—George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre
—Michael Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Catherine Haygood: Clay Cooper Theater
—Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theater
Matinee Show of the Year
—Dean Z’s Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
—#1 Hits of the 60s: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre
—Elvis-Story of the King: Americana Theatre
—Liverpool Legends: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—New Jersey Nights: King’s Castle Theatre
Vocal Group of the Year
—Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
—New South: Grand Country Music Hall
—SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—Motown and More: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Dancing In The Streets-The Sounds of Motown: The Ruby Room at the Majestic Theatre
Drummer of the Year
—Paul Oney: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Rob Blackburn: Grand Country Music Hall
—Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Josh Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
—Jacob Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Female Vocalist of the Year
—Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper Theatre
—CJ Newsom: Americana Theatre
—Megan McCombs Mabe: Branson Famous Theatre
—Deana Edwards: Majestic Theatre
—Sarah Marie La Beau: King’s Castle Theatre
Keyboard Player of the Year
—Lyman Clark: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Tracy Heaston: Grand Country Music Hall
—R.P. Harrell: Clay Cooper Theater
—Lee Hendrix: Majestic Theatre
—Jim Garstang: Clay Cooper Theatre
Morning Show of the Year
—Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
—Broadway to Bublé: Americana Theatre
—Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
—Hot Rods & High Heels: Clay Cooper Theatre
—All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre
—The Sons Music Celebration: The Majestic Theatre
Tribute Artist of the Year
—Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres
—Dean Z: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Jerry Presley: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres
—Matthew Boyce: Americana Theatre
—Paula Erlene Williamson: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Visit bransonshowawards.com.
