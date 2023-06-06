Fritz’s Adventure is giving parents the unique opportunity to enjoy a little “me time” while school is out and also help burn off some of their children’s surging summer time energy.
At the beginning of this month, the Branson attraction launched the restart of their Adventure Club for the summer 2023 season. Admission for this kid-only club is available to those ages 5 to 11.
“Adventure Club is my favorite program here,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “It’s so exciting to offer a day-camp and see these kids make lasting memories. I’ve brought my own boys to the club and listened for hours as they describe all the activities and the new friends they made. It’s amazing!”
With Adventure Club, adults can drop off their children and have kid-free time without guilt. Adventure Club Kids will enjoy exclusive access to activities, a meal from Fritz’s Cafe and much more.
“Adventure Club has taken our guest experience to the next level,” Fritz’s Adventure General Manager Eric Powell said. “Action-packed fun for kids and quality time for adults who want to enjoy a little time on vacation without the kids. It’s guaranteed for 100% kid and adult satisfaction.”
Summer openings for Adventure Club began on Friday, June 2. Class times are offered at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays now through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The program only has limited availability on select days and reservations are required. Pricing for Adventure Club is $79.95 per child and all club spots include an Adventure Pack full of items kids get to keep. Club spots are available in person, but on a first come, first served basis.
Fritz’s Adventure is an indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attraction where visitors of all ages and abilities can climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel and zip through more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson, next door to Dolly Parton’s Stampede. For additional information visit fritzsadventure.com/Adventure-Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.