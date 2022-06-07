Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band were honored at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards for the music video of their recut release of the Elton John song “Something About The Way You Look Tonight.”
The Nashville Roadhouse Live music artists were among the Silver Winners of the Best Television Music Video Award category. The remake of John and Bernie Taupin’s classic 1997 song was released in October 2021 by Woods and the NRL Band.
Following its release, the recut song quickly made its way around the world, reaching a global audience. Record Producer Stuart Epps, known for his work alongside Elton John, Led Zeppelin and others, produced the record alongside Hall of Famer and Branson Entertainer Robby Springfield.
“This is a great version by Stevie Lee Woods. I have listened to people trying to cover Elton songs for many years. The first time I heard this, I thought, wow, this is great,” Epps said in a press release provided to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Giving his own interpretation, giving the song new meaning, and not surprisingly, both Elton and Bernie like it. I’m sure everyone will. Best regards and every success.”
The original song was released on Sept. 8, 1997 by Mercy Records and Rocket Record Company. Woods said they were given full licensing for the song by Universal Music.
“When we got the opportunity and license by Universal Music to record ‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight,’ we were beyond excited,” Woods said in the release. “We take a lot of pride in our work, so we were thrilled to have a go at a timeless Elton John original. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I know all of us from The NRL Band will never forget!”
Alongside Woods and Springfield, the song features the vocal and instrumental talents of Steve Leach, Rick McEwen, Paul Oney, Lyman Clark and Mark Boyd. The song was recorded and pieced together in Branson at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts, as well as in London England.
In a December 2021 interview, Woods shared where the inspiration to recut the song came from.
“It’s a song the group and I have always liked and we had performed it several different times throughout the years. We were like, ‘This song needs to be recut. It’s been 25 years. It’s a great song and we need to put our own twist on it.’ That led us to doing the song and then we got the blessing of Bernie Taupin and Elton John to go ahead and cut it,” Woods said. “When Stuart Epps and those guys all got together and we got the final version and then Bernie Taupin and the other guys heard it they were like, ‘Wow, you gave your own rendition to a classic tune. That is really awesome.’”
Woods shared he and the NRL Band take great pride in knowing their work was deemed award-worthy.
“This award means so much to us and is always a reward when you can be recognized for your hard work and dedication. We are constantly striving and pushing the boundaries of our craft to make better and more remarkable work to please our fans and viewers,” Woods said in the release. “Thank you to fans for their continued support and for letting us know that our efforts aren’t going unnoticed because, without you, there would be no recognition.”
The song has crossed more than two million plays on SoundCloud, according to the release. On YouTube there are two videos for the song. The original video, which features the song playing over a photo of the album cover, has 16,480 views. The now award winning music video released on Oct. 29, has also racked up thousands of views, sitting at 17,409 views as of press time.
“This is an exciting time for Stevie and The Band, and I am proud of what we have accomplished as a whole,” Stevie Lee Woods & Nashville Roadhouse Live Band General Manager Lisa Davies said in the release. “We are proud of our work, which is not just a visual masterpiece but has won over the hearts of many people all over the globe. And we are happy to be recognized as creators who bring high-caliber stories to the screens with exceptional work. This amazing accomplishment is truly a testament to every team member’s ingenuity, talent, hard work, and dedication here at Nashville Roadhouse Live.”
For those looking to hear Woods and the NRL Band performing the song live, Woods said last year they’re including it in all of their performances at the Branson Star Theater.
“We do it every show. We show the video with it as we do it. We’re able and fortunate enough that it’s something we can reproduce on stage. It’s not an overproduced song or anything. It’s exactly how it’s done on the record, so it’s really kind of cool.”
For additional information on Woods and the NRL Band, or to find showtimes for upcoming performances visit bransonstartheater.com.
