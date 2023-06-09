Families and individuals looking to fill a morning each weekday this summer with a little more fun and entertainment now have an extra free option up for grabs.
Earlier this week, Branson Meadows Cinemas 11 announced Free Summer Movies would be returning to their theater complex for 2023, for the next six weeks. Each of the free movie days will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, starting on Wednesday, June 14, with Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.
The rest of the Free Summer Movie line-up will include:
–Peter Rabbit on June 21;
–Hotel Transylvania on June 28;
–Angry Birds on July 5;
–Goosebumps on July 12 and;
–Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on July 19.
ITEC Attractions and Branson Meadows Cinema 11 are once again partnering with Central Bank to provide the forthcoming array of films back to the big screen. Each of the selected films will have a PG rating.
The Branson Meadows Cinema 11 box office opens at 9 a.m. Tickets for Free Summer Movies are on a first come, first served basis and there is limited availability.
Before the Free Summer Movie season begins and completely separate, the cinema will also be hosting a completely separate event for Studio Ghibli fans. In the coming week, the cinema will offering two special screenings of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1989 animated feature film Kiki’s Delivery Service.
The first screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12, and be a subbed version of the film. For this movie, it means the characters on screen will be voiced by their original Japanese actors, while subtitles in English are provided at the bottom of the screen.
Two days later, at 7 p.m on Wednesday, June 14, the dubbed version of Kiki’s Delivery Service will be shown. For this showing, the film’s characters will be voiced by English actors who have dubbed over the original dialogue.
Tickets for Kiki’s Delivery Service, which are part of Fathom Events, range from $9.50 to $11.50 each depending on the age of the viewer. Advance ticket sales for these showings are on sale now online and at the box office.
The Branson Meadows Cinema 11 is located at 4740 Gretna Road in Branson.
For additional information call 417-332-2884 or visit bransonmeadowscinema11.com. Additionally, the cinema has set up an events page on Facebook called ‘Free Summer Movies.’
