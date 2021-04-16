To say thank you to the everyday heroes in this world, Six is offering a special ticket promotion this month called Half Price For Heroes for their show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson.
From now through April 30, Six is offering half price tickets to veterans, as well as to those in the military/armed forces, school system, health care, law enforcement, fire service and EMS.
“It’s our small way of saying ‘Thank You!’ to the Heroes who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice their own well being, health and safety to care for others,” said a press release online.
Showtimes for the Six show, for the month of April, are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m.
To receive the Half Price For Heroes special offer, guests must show valid work ID. For additional information call the box office at 417-339-3003 or visit thesixshow.com.
