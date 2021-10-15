Doug Gabriel is offering area church groups the opportunity to see his show in Branson for a special rate for church appreciation days.
For Gabriel’s 2 p.m. Sunday shows on Oct. 17 and 24, Nov. 14 and 21, and Dec. 12, church groups or individuals can get tickets for only $10 a person. This offer is open to any area churches.
The appreciation shows in October will be the regular 2021 show, but the shows in November and December will be Gabriel’s Christmas shows.
“The church is God’s family made up of believers in the Lord Jesus Christ,” Gabriel said. “As a part of God’s family myself, I want my fellow brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ to come have some fun with us in a clean family show that honors God, family and our country.”
Most recently Gabriel and his show made headlines after winning Male Vocalist of the Year and Morning Show of the Year at the 2021 Branson Show Awards in August. Then last month, Gabriel’s show was awarded Morning Show of the Year at the 2021 Terry Music Awards.
Folks wanting to take advantage of this offering can do so by telling the box office “We are here for church appreciation” and they’ll receive the special $10 tickets.
The Doug Gabriel show performs at Branson’s Famous Theatre, located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information call 417-337-8300 or visit douggabriel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.