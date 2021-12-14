The Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Show at the Majestic Theater invites folks to join them for them for Christmas this season as they present their holiday season production of Murder By Eggnog.
The show transports audiences back to the year 1898 as the residents of Branson are getting ready for a special Christmas pageant, when suddenly there is a mysterious death. Murder By Eggnog features a cast of colorful characters, as well as a handful of audience actors who volunteered to play a part in the show, which includes a lot of additional audience participation.
Branson Murder Mystery Owner and Producer Jecobie Roberts said the show and the atmosphere in the theatre is designed to be an escape from the real world.
“The whole idea of this and the entire environment I’ve created, not just for the Christmas show, but the regular season, is I want when people come through the door they forget the rest of the world. It’s gone. They walk in here, it’s a total escape,” Roberts said. “From the minute they walk in I want them laughing, smiling till the time they leave. While they’re in this space, the rest of that’s out there. Just laughing and having a good time and forgetting about it.”
Roberts explained when she began creating the murder mystery show, she wanted to put a Branson style production twist to it.
“I choose to have an audience actor be the one that gets murdered. I was told by several people that it was not a good idea and it wouldn’t go over. Well they’re wrong. The audience loves it. It’s funny and I get some people that die that do things you wouldn’t believe,” Roberts said with a chuckle. “I had one guy. He’s a pastor at a local church and he got killed in the show. He was up there, so what he did was he got on the stage and started flopping around like a fish and he wouldn’t die and they kept yelling, ‘Die already’ and he was flopping all over. You never know what an audience actor is going to do.”
Murder By Eggnog features the talents of Toni Hoover as Sadie Hawkins, Ben Russell as Festus, Courtney Lantis as Isabel Ringing and Andy Phinney as Bill Loney.
As the audience is heavily involved in the show, Roberts added her show is consistently evolving based on the contributions the audience actors have made over the years.
“I wanted something, what I called controlled chaos,” Roberts said. “When you just let people be creative and let them do their thing, interpret it themselves, you never know what you’re going to come up with. It makes it fun. It makes it different. I’ve had people here this year already five times from out of state that have been to my show.”
When she crafted a Christmas version of the show eight years ago, Roberts said she wanted to make the characters, as well as the story as Christmasy as possible.
“I wanted to do something that incorporated a little bit from all the Christmas things,” Roberts said. “From ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to ‘Elf’ and all of them. I tried to incorporate as much of the variety of Christmas shows as I could.”
When COVID-19 became the new consistent in the world and theatre shows had to evolve around the pandemic, Roberts explained how she was challenged with her show in particular.
“You’ve got to weave it in with a murder, so I had to make the murder funny,” Roberts said. “You have to make the murder something funny during COVID. Try that? That’s why nobody is ever going to get shot in my show or stabbed. Somebody is always going to get poisoned. But you have to make a murder funny in COVID.”
When compared to other shows in town, Robert shared what it is that makes her show standout when lined-up next to others.
“Incredibly talented actors and controlled chaos. I tried to make it something you could take a kid to and you’ll still be entertained or a teenager,” Roberts said. “It’s interactive. It’s fun. It’s different. Every show is different. It’s not the same ole thing…I don’t know another show in Branson like this. I’ve had so many people come and tell me that.”
Roberts said the repetitive laughter is another thing that makes their show stand out in a crowd.
“I’ve had people come in and say, ‘I laughed so hard my stomach hurts, my ribs hurt.’ One lady walked out and said, ‘I peed my pants,’” Roberts said. “People are going to laugh. There’s a consistency to that. Some of it is because it’s their own family doing it. You’ve got audience actors doing a lot of it. It’s just funny to watch. You just don’t know what they’re going to do. It makes us different I think. I just don’t know anything like this that’s been done.”
Though it is one of only a handful of Branson dinner shows, the Branson Murder Mystery show stands out again as it is an all you eat buffet. Catered by Golden Catering, the buffet features a salad bar, baked chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, rolls, desserts and more.
Remaining 2021 show dates for the Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Show are on Dec. 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 26 through 31. A New Year’s Day show on Jan. 1, 2022 will also be held. Dinner starts at 3:30 p.m., the show starts at 5 p.m. and ends at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The show will return in spring 2022 with four shows a week starting on Tuesday, March 8. The Majestic Theater is located at 2849 Gretna Road in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit bransonmurdermystery.com or call 417-849-8331.
