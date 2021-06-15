Country Music Star Aaron Tippin will once again make his way back to the Branson Star Theater to perform this weekend.
Tippin will join the Nashville Roadhouse Live show, starring Stevie Lee Woods and The NRL Band, as part of their ongoing concert series shows on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Best known for his hits “You’ve Got to Stand For Something,” “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” “My Blue Angel,” “Workin’ Man’s Ph.D” and “For You I Will,” Tippin has been a prominent part of the country music scene for more than three decades.
Tippin has seated more than thirty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number one hits “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” and “Kiss This.” In addition, Tippin has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, which includes six gold certifications and one platinum certification.
During his performance at the Branson Star Theater on Veterans Day 2020, Tippin gave folks a little insight into some things about himself that many people don’t know.
“I, Aaron Tippin, I am the Fred Sanford of country music,” said Tippin as the Sanford and Sons theme song began to play. “And I ain’t kidding. What’s really funny is some of these young ones out here going, ‘Momma, who’s Fred Sanford?’ I am the junk man of country music. It’s something I’m neither proud of or ashamed of, it’s just who I am.”
At that show Tippin also talked about his love for his fans and the legacy he hopes to leave behind with his music.
“I’ve been out here doing this for 32 years. I’ve seen all kinds of crowds. I’ve seen everything from 10 people to 10,000 but the coolest thing I ever see nowadays is when I’m up here, and I watch you all sing back those lyrics to these ole songs. It means the world to me,” said Tippin. “More important than singing it, is the fact that I wrote it or was a part of the writers, and that’s going to stay here forever. Even when ole Aaron Tippin’s gone, these songs will live on.”
Visit aarontippin.com for additional information on Tippin or bransonstartheater.com to reserve tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.