Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park has once again been named the No. 1 Aerial Adventure Park in America by USA Today.
The recognition is the result of the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers Choice online poll, where a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees and the Top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
“We’re grateful for all the folks who voted for us,” Shepherd of the Hills Co-Owner and General Manager Jeff Johnson said. “The support we have for this park is overwhelming and we hope to continue to make Shepherd of the Hills a family destination for all.
This isn’t the first time Shepherd of the Hills has been presented with this title. The adventure park was also named the No. 1 Aerial Adventure Park in America in 2019 and 2020. Shepherd of the Hills features the Vigilante Extreme ZipRider and the Canopy Zipline Tours, as well as the Sky Trek Challenge Ropes Course.
The Vigilante Extreme ZipRider launches from 140 feet in the air, reaches speeds of up to 55 miles per hour, stretches over a half of a mile long, uses an automatic braking system and can take four riders at a time. The ZipRider features a seat as opposed to a harness, so riders can just sit down in the chair without dealing with a harness fitting.
For the Zipline Canopy Tour, guests can experience the views and thrills of the Shepherd of the Hills as they zip across the property from eight unique tree suspended platforms. Canopy tours can accommodate up to 12 people at a time and will last between an hour and a half to two hours, depending on the size of the group.
The Sky Trek Challenge Ropes Course is one of the newest editions to Shepherd of the Hills. The three-story outdoor course stands alongside the iconic Inspiration Tower and promotes nearly identical views from the top. Within the course, participants will be treated to two ziplines and be able to enjoy the attraction at their own pace. This ropes course provides options for the youngest of adventurers.
Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park was ranked above nine other aerial parks in the U.S. including, The Forge: Lemont Quarries in Illinois; Camelback Mountain Adventures in Pennsylvania; Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park; SKYWILD in North Carolina; The Gorge in North Carolina; Quarry Park Adventures in California; Hocking Hills Canopy Tours in Ohio; Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures in Florida; and Soaring Colorado in Colorado.
In addition to its aerial opportunities, the adventure park offers guests The Copperhead Mountain Coaster and tours to the top of Inspiration Tower. On the Shepherd of the Hills farm, there is Lil Pete’s Playland, a petting zoo, Old Matt’s Cabin, Inspiration Point, The Morgan Community Church and the newest addition, the Historic Uncle Ike’s Post Office.
Guests of the property can also take in a number of live shows at the Playhouse Theatre or see The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama, which is the action packed live reenactment of the famous novel written by Harold Bell Wright and published in 1907.
The Shepherd of the Hills is located at 5586 W. 76 Highway in Branson.
For additional information or tickets visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
