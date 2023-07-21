Illusionist Rick Thomas has once again found his way back onto the legendary stage of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson as he presents the Mansion of Dreams for the 2023 season.
For the last few years, Thomas has been tasked with transporting his Mansion of Dreams production each season from one side of the 76 Strip to the other. Thomas began his first ever Branson shuffle at the end of 2020 after seven seasons of performing at the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre. To start the 2021 season, the illusionist began performing at his new home, Shanghai Theatre, where he remained for only a single season. He then returned to the Andy Williams Theatre for the 2022 season when the venue came under new ownership and was reopened.
Now, after three seasons of back and forth, the Mansion of Dreams has reappeared once more at the Shanghai Theatre for the 2023 Branson show season. Thomas said he attributes his ability to return to the theater to the comradery he holds with those operating the venue, starting with General Manager Cindy Thomas.
“I had luckily presented there previously. And because of some of the challenges we faced, just in Branson in general getting things going back again after COVID. I hate using that as an example or an excuse, but transitions and getting things back up and running are a bit of a challenge,” Thomas said. “After our season at the Andy Williams Theatre, to be able to go back to Cindy and say, ‘Will there ever be any consideration for our return?’ And she said, ‘Are you kidding me? Open arms! Open arms, please come back.’ I was very grateful and we speak often about how lucky we are to be working together and presenting together at the Mickey Gilley Theatre.”
Thomas added he has a sense of pride being able to work alongside those who run the venue and for those who perform in the theater’s other shows.
“Cindy Thomas guides and directs much of what goes on in that theater. She is a cornerstone of the support that the theater is given. Mr Tan, the owner from China…he’s embraced the United States and loves presenting his acrobats in that theater. This season I can tell you they are stunning, they are exceptional. They speak very little English, if any, but they’re good people and they present a fabulous production. I’m very proud to play the opposite of that,” Thomas said. “Wonderful shows. Some of the best shows in Branson. You’ve got ourselves, you’ve got the Acrobats and you’ve got The Texas Tenors. I think it’s just a theater of good quality and I’m proud to be there.”
While the presentation of his Mansion of Dreams may appear differently at the Shanghai Theatre than how audiences have seen it at other venues, Thomas shared they have duplicated a show of identical value for attendees.
“The Mansion of Dreams is beautiful, but it’s still a viable story and it’s all about my life. So, when we moved the show back to the Mickey Gilley Theatre, everything that was three-dimensional, because the sets were in a physical mode, we were able to recreate The Mansion of Dreams digitally, because they have a stunning LED wall and The Mansion of Dreams lives on,” Thomas said. “Though there were some set things that were at the Andy Williams Theatre that can’t fit through the back doors of the Mickey Gilley Theatre, it does not mean the show is anything less than what it was there. We are pretty good at recreating what we need to, to make sure we’re giving the audiences the best that we’ve got and thrilled the show is of the quality that it is and what we actually present at that theater.”
As always, the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s Magician of the Year is joined on stage by his wife Tara, a professional dancer, who Thomas is quick to point out as the real star of the show.
“Of course, having my lead Tara in the show continues to make it a perfect success. Her talent far exceeds even most of the talent, or any of my talent, that I ever had in my show in Las Vegas,” Thomas said. “To have my wife, who is so talented in the show, and brings her talents to the stage and continues to present from her worldwide success that she had beyond me, even before she came to my show in Las Vegas; and to grace the show in Branson is a blessing to me. She rocks and the audience knows it. When you see her, there’s an elegance about her that just can’t be touched and for that reason it really sets the tone of the show.”
Joining the Thomas’ in the show, audiences are also introduced to Dancers Maggie Campbell and Megan Jimenez, who showcase their dancing skills at each show. New this year, Thomas teased audiences stepping into his Mansion of Dreams will have the chance to learn a thing or two about pet air-care travel.
“Our Great Pyrenees dogs have always been in the show in some way or form. This year we have…embraced sharing one of my stories about how I traveled the world previously when I had tigers in my show,” Thomas said. “At one point I was traveling across the world with a lot of tigers and they were between 500 and 700 pounds each. I said, ‘My dogs are only 150 pounds each, but when you move these animals around it’s still difficult. And I finally, finally, finally figured out a way to move these animals across the world and make it easy on myself and the animals.’ The curtains open and I say, ‘It goes like this.’ and we’re on a tarmac at an airport and I put the dog into a crate and I shrink the crate and we shrink the dog. It’s fun and we tell the audience that’s how I do it and we get to the other side of the world, I add water and they go right back into place.”
Thomas added, attendees will also have the opportunity to spend even more time with the four-legged stars of the show thanks to a new behind the scenes experience.
“We actually do a backstage experience where people can come backstage and they can actually have a photo taken with myself and my dancers and the dogs in front of the mansion scene. It is a wonderful experience during the intermission and the public are just eating it up,” Thomas said. “They’re lining the walls to get behind the curtain. They’ve just been watching the show and the first half of the show is just so exciting that they want to get back there. We give them a chance to stand backstage and stand on the stage where they’re watching the show from and at the same time get a chance to really embrace these beautiful dogs. That’s an exciting new thing in the show.”
For those who enter into the Mansion of Dreams, Thomas explained his desire is to have the audience feel like invited guests or even a member of the family in the short time they’re together.
“It’s not a show that they’re watching on stage. I break the wall between myself and the audience really early in the show. Sometimes you have to tell the audience what you expect from them and my expectation is that I want them to feel as though they’re family and you can feel it,” Thomas said. “I don’t want the theater norms of what a theater is to be a part of the show. I want them to be in the mansion. I want them to feel as if they’re a part of the family and they’re in my home and that it’s not a cold, dark, damp stage with a few lights thrown on it.”
As an entertainer, Thomas said forming the connection he has with the audience is such an important element of what he does in the show, which is why he is so quick to break down the invisible barrier people seem to think sits between the theater seats and the stage.
“Magic is universal, so I can go to Japan and perform there and they love magic…You can go to different countries and it doesn’t matter. It’s universal,” Thomas said. “I tell people in my show that everything that I tell them is the truth and I don’t make up stories to create the show and it’s true. It’s always about my life and the stories I’ve gained through relationships, family, where I’ve traveled the world and it all has created what makes my show special.”
Helping to bring the magic of the theater itself to life for each performance includes the Tech Crew of Griffin Dvorak, Lucas Gast and Brandon Thomas, Lighting & Sound Crewman Frank Schultz, and the Behind the Scenes Tech Crew of Lex Pearson and Drew Matney.
“I’m working with good people and it does trickle down. That’s honestly the truth. It trickles down from the top. I’m not trying to say I’m a wonderful person to work for, but when you work around other people who have a passion for just doing the best they can and that goes all the way to my dancers,” Thomas said. I’m proud of the opportunity we have been given to allow all of these people to have the opportunity to be in the show and part of the show as well…This is an accomplishment. I’m very proud of everybody who works with me and they need to receive tremendous applause from me personally for who they are and what they’ve accomplished by making this such a grand presentation in Branson.”
Showtimes for Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams the rest of this month are at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Fridays. From Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 9, showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Fridays; with the addition of a couple of 2 p.m. Sunday performances this fall.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets call the box office at 417-336-0888 or visit grandshanghaitheatre.com or rickthomas.com.
