Branson has crowned a new Ultimate Elvis.
The 15th Annual Branson Elvis Festival, hosted at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater on April 8 to 10, included the fan favorite Branson Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. Hosted by Legends in Concert Elvis Tribute Artist Ryan Pelton, semi-finals for the contest took place on Saturday, April 9, and concluded with the finals on Sunday, April 10.
The Branson Ultimate Elvis Contest is one of a select few tribute competitions sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. This year the Ultimate Elvis Contest was judged by Jak Knudsen, Doug Gabriel, and Joshua M. Clark. Contestants were judged on vocals, appearance, and stage presence.
The semi-finals on Saturday narrowed the field of contestants down from 16 to eight, which included Jimmy Holmes, Josh Davis, Casper Slee, Tim E. Hendry, Moses Snow, E-Rock, Alex Mitchell and Riley Jenkins.
The Top 8 competed in the finals on Sunday afternoon, where Tim E. Hendry from Kodak, TN was named the 2022 Branson Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. Second place went to Jimmy Holmes from Demotte, IN, and third place went to Riley Jenkins from Paris, TN. Moses Snow of Decatur, TX was voted as 2022 Fan Favorite.
As the winner of the Branson contest, Hendry received a prize package as well as the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Finals, which is presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The finals will be hosted during Elvis Week, which runs from Aug. 9 to 17, in Memphis, Tennessee.
The 2022 Branson Elvis Festival activities also included an Elvis Meet & Greet Dinner, Legends in Concert featuring Ryan Pelton as Elvis, The Dean Z Show starring Dean Z, Elvis Vendor Village, the Elvis Contest After Party and Ryan Pelton’s “I Believe” Elvis Gospel Sunday Concert.
The 16th Annual Branson Elvis Festival has been scheduled for March 24 to March 26, 2023. For additional information or tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit the website bransonelvisfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.