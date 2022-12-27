While it’s hard to believe, but exciting to think about, the final day of the year is almost upon us.
As with any New Year’s Eve, folks are excited to get out and about, showcase their new Christmas outfits and mingle with the people ahead of the midwest clock’s strike of midnight. With that in mind, I have once again compiled a list of theaters and attractions who will be open on New Years Eve, as well as those shows and attractions who are hosting special celebrations the night of Saturday, Dec. 31.
Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Hamners’ Unbelievable New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a taco bar, nachos and more from Tortilleria Perches. At 9 p.m., the curtain opens on an expanded version of the variety show, with special guest Mike Walker. The evening will also include contests with prizes and festive party favors.
—Visit hamnersunbelievable.com for tickets and additional information.
Grand Country Music Hall
—Grand Country’s Amazing Pets: 10 a.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Comedy Jamboree: 3 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Grand Jubilee New Years Eve Show: Featuring the all-new Grand Jubilee show for 2023, the show begins at 9 p.m. and ends with a midnight countdown to welcome in the New Year. The event will include hors d’euvres, non-alcoholic beverages, party favors, hats and a balloon drop. Visit grandcountry.com.
Americana Theatre
—For New Years Eve, the Americana Theatre will bring together five of their productions for one mega big show. Starting at 8 p.m. with all you can eat Big D’s BBQ, followed by the show at 9 p.m. The evening will also include a champagne toast, dancing, party favors and more. Shows performing that night will include CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy, Elvis: Story of a King, Awesome 80’s, America’s Top Country Hits and British Invasion. Visit americanatheatre.com.
King’s Castle Theatre
—Christmas Wonderland: 2 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Anthems of Rock: 8 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
The Majestic Theater
—Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: 4 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit bransonmurdermystery.com.
Branson Famous Theatre
—Doug Gabriel: 10 a.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit douggabriel.com.
—REZA-Edge of Illusion: 8 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit rezalive.com.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction
—Stampede: 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit dpstampede.com.
Clay Cooper Theatre
—Clay-Goods Jambor-Eve Show: Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Clay Cooper’s Country Express and The Haygoods are joining forces for a family-friendly, unforgettable, blowout New Years Eve party. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, party favors for everyone and a massive balloon drop at midnight. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Shepherd of the Hills & Playhouse Theatre
—WhoDunnit Hoedown-A Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner Show: 7:30 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Funny Farm Dinner Show: 5 p.m. showtime Saturday, Dec. 31.
—North Pole Adventure: 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—The Trail of Lights: Dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
The Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Hughes Brothers New Years Eve Party & Show: A three-hour celebration starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Featuring performances from the Hughes Music Show, REVIBE, Hughes Brothers Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day, and the Hughes Brothers Country Show, the evening will include a BBQ meal served at 7:15 p.m., games with prizes, party favors, an appearance by The Grinch and a huge balloon drop. Visit hughesentertainmentinc.com
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—Legends in Concert: On New Year’s Eve, Elvis, The Blues Brothers, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks will take the stage for an 9 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 31, with special guest SIX. The evening will include party favors, gourmet boxed dinners or fine dining, a cash bar, and a midnight celebration. Visit legendsinconcert.com/branson or thesixshow.com.
Sight & Sound Theatre
—Miracle of Christmas: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit sight-sound.com.
The Little Opry Theatre:
—The Sons of Britches: 2 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit bransonimax.com/opry.
Pierce Arrow Theatre
—New Years Eve Party: The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with a meal catered by Happy Chef Co., party favors served and karaoke. At 9 p.m. the show begins and at intermission there will be giveaways and the auction of a guitar signed by the Oak Ridge Boys, with the proceeds benefiting St. Judes. There will also be a cash bar and a massive balloon drop. Visit piercearrow.com.
The Mickey Gilley Grandy Shanghai Theatre
—Shanghai Circus: 2 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—The Texas Tenors: 10 p.m. New Years Eve show on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
Showboat Branson Belle
—Main Show: 9 p.m. New Years Eve Cruise on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Branson Hot Hits Theatre
—Patsy to Patsy: 10 a.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—DOO WOP & More: 2 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Motown Downtown: 7:30 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Visit bransonhothitscom.
Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: The 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Bash begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The night will feature live performances from Stevie Lee Woods and the NRL Band, karaoke, a midnight ball drop, a championed toast, party favors, and confetti cannons. Visit nashvilleroadhouse.com.
Fritz’s Adventure
—The Branson attraction will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the day on Saturday, Dec. 31. After a short closing window, the location will reopen for their New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The night will include a live DJ, lots of prizes, a ball drop at midnight and more. Visit fritzsadventure.com.
The Track Family Fun Parks
—Track 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Track 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Branson Ferris Wheel: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—The Holiday on Ice Skating Rink: 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WonderWorks Branson
—Open 365 days a year from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit wonderworks.com/branson.
Beyond the Lens/FlyRide
—Open seven days a week at 10 a.m. Visit beyondthelens.com.
Branson Titanic Museum Attraction
—Christmas at Titanic: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. Visit titanicbranson.com.
Bigfoot Fun Park
—Open daily from 10 a.m. until late. Visit bigfootfunpark.com.
The Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure
—Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No entry after 4:30 p.m.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
—Sundays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex
—Branson IMAX, Branson Elite Cinema III and Branson Meadows Cinemas 11 will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit bransonimax.com or bransonmeadowscinema11.com for latest showtime schedules.
Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center
—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Celebrity Car Museum
—Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit celebritycarmuseum.com.
Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru
—Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.Visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com.
Promise Land Zoo Branson
—Branson Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Let There Be Lights: Open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit plzoo.com.
Though I have worked diligently to compile this list with the accurate hours and dates, there is always the possibility of a last minute change. I have included each of their websites to give you the direct access to confirm hours and dates before heading out.
Another note is, this is not a complete list. Though I took many hours to put this together, I’m certain there is someone I’ve unintentionally missed. Please allow me to extend an apology to you if I have.
If you’re currently reading this and are not on the list, and New Year’s Eve has not yet arrived, please send me an email at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com and I will happily add your operating hours to this list to our online publication.
Thank you and a Happy New Year to you and yours!
