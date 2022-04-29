The Ruby Room Theater and Lounge is inviting folks to check out their newest addition to their weekly line-up of shows and activities.
Every Tuesday evening from 7 to 10 p.m., The Ruby Room will play host to Boogie Shoes Dancing. The doors to The Ruby Room will open each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“If you ballroom dance, twist and shout, tap and clap or just want to bust out a few moves in your boogie shoes, this is your playground,” stated a press release from The Ruby Room. “Music is live performed by Derek Ventura with songs that cover everything from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars; with dance rhythms for those who like to Waltz, Cha Cha, Fox Trot, Rumba, Tango, Quickstep, West and East Coast Swing and even Boogie Woogie.”
To further enhance the dance vibe, Derek Ventura and his wife Kay have rearranged the lounge style seating area to make room for more dancing space and they’ve added lights to the ruby red floor.
“Derek and Kay Ventura are excited about the addition of Boogie Shoes and look forward to making new friends in the Branson community,” the release stated.
During Boogie Shoes, the Ventura’s offer a full bar and a limited appetizer menu to guests. There is a $10 cover charge for entree.
Additionally, The Ruby Room is home to two R&B Shows: Dancing in the Streets—A Motown Revue, on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, and DooWop and the drifters, on Thursday and Friday evenings.
The Ruby Room is located on the third floor of The Majestic Theatre, which is located at 2849 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information call 417-222-4499 or visittherubyroomatthemajestic.com.
