The Black Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Lampe is welcoming three country artists for a full night concert on Friday, Sept 10.
For their third concert date in 2021, the Black Oak Amp is hosting Dustin Lynch with special guests Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., and Adam Sanders. The courtyard will open at 4 p.m. for attendees, with a showtime of 7 p.m.
After snagging a record deal, Lynch released his debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” followed by his self-titled debut album in August of that year. The album hit No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and “She Cranks My Tractor” became his second top 20 hit in early 2013.
Lynch’s first single from his second album, the title track “Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” became his first No. 1 single on the Country Airplay chart. The songs “Hell of a Night” and “Mind Reader” were released to country radio as the album’s second and third singles, both of which also reached number one on the Country Airplay charts. Lynch saw continued chart success with the No. 1 “Seein’ Red,” followed by “Small Town Boy,” “I’d Be Jealous Too” and “Ridin’ Roads.”
On September 18, 2018 he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Earlier this year, Lynch released the promotional single “Tequila On A Boat,” featuring Chris Lane, in advance of his next album.
Lynch will be joined by “Texas Legend” Granger Smith, as well as his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Smith’s biggest singles include “Backroad Song”, “If the Boot Fits”, “Happens Like That”, “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” and “Hate You Like I Love You.”
Rounding out the night will be Adam Sanders, named as “one of Music Row’s hottest young songwriters” with the release of his single “What If I’m Right,’ from his debut album of the same name. In an interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News, Sanders shared what audiences can expect from the show on Friday.
“Hopefully a show that sort of allows everyone to forget all the craziness that’s going on in the world. So many different things. We pride ourselves on having a show that is very upbeat and engaging,” Sanders said. “If we can let people forget all the struggles and trials and tribulations that everyone is dealing with on a daily basis, we’ve done our job and our job is to get everyone fired up for my buddy Mr. Dustin Lynch who is headlining the night. Yeah, it’s going to be a fun show for sure.”
Sanders said he’s really looking forward to the performance, as well as the chance to share the stage with both Lynch and Smith on the same night.
“The cool thing is, I’ve actually been very fortunate to have written songs for both of those guys,” Sanders said. “I’ve actually opened for both of them separately before, so this is going to be great. Dustin is one of my really, really close friends in Nashville and just a guy I do life with together. Granger is a guy, I just feel like he’s such a role model. A guy who does his career the right way and is someone to take notes from of how he approaches fame and stardom and how he uses his talents to speak to people. It’s definitely one I’ve been looking forward to.”
Though this will be his first time performing in this neck of the Missouri woods, Sanders said he’s excited for the chance to perform in the Ozarks and be among the first artists to take the stage since the Black Oak Amp reopened this year.
“I feel like the facility is topnotch,” Sanders said. “I think they’re in a really good position to build on this and grow in the next few years. We look forward to coming there as the first of three (concerts) this year and hopefully in the next year or two to come we can come back and headline.”
Sanders found his way to Nashville in 2009 and for the last 12 years has been working to make a name for himself in the industry.
“Alan Jackson said it best, ‘Lordy don’t the wheels turn slow.’ For me, it’s been a slow, steady, gradual climb in my career,” Sanders said. “I had some really good success early on as a songwriter and was really fortunate to have some No. 1’s. One with ‘Hell of a Night’ with Dustin Lynch and ‘Ain’t Worth the Whiskey’ for Cole Swindell and several other cuts by other artists in town.”
On May 21, of this year, Sanders released his debut full-length album What If I’m Right, which has already been a game changer for his career.
“This is my first album project. I’ve release singles and I did an EP a few years back, but this was the first time I was able to put out a cohesive project with the brand I have built. It’s doing amazing so far,” Sanders said. “We reached 20 million streams in a matter of 14 weeks, which is pretty incredible. We’re continuing to build off of that. The single, ‘What If I’m Right’ is doing really, really amazing and getting some programming on stations around the country and also streaming its butt off. We’re excited to come (to Lampe) and play a lot of songs off that album in a live setting.”
Sanders, who serves as a co-writer for every one of the songs on his album, shared what it means to him to have folks reacting so positively to his new album.
“For me it’s gratifying in knowing regardless of the situation or your path, if you work hard enough at something you can achieve any goal you set out. When I was fortunate enough to have No. 1’s as a songwriter, my next thought was I want to be the guy to sing them,” Sanders said. “I’m definitely grateful and humbled to be in a spot in my career now where I’m able to do these kinds of things and the response of it is just something that gives me fuel and fire to continue to grow and build.”
Currently the final show scheduled in 2021 for the Black Oak Amp is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, which will feature Nelly with special guests Mario and DJ Skribble.
Tickets to the Lynch, Smith, Sanders country concert on Friday as well as the Nelly concert are on sale now at blackoakamp.com.
