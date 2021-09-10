Due to fan demand, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Entertainer Terry Bradshaw will be returning to Branson for two 2021 encore performances of his production this fall.
Bradshaw previously hosted four shows in Branson the first week of August. Due to the success of those performances, Bradshaw will be back by popular demand. The Clay Cooper Theater will once again host Bradshaw for shows on Friday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 10.
“Bradshaw will bring his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma with a production that chronicles his life’s journey through comedy, music and story-telling,” a press release stated. “The Terry Bradshaw Show showcases the same straight-shooting humor that has made Bradshaw an all-time favorite as an Emmy Award-winning co-host and analyst on FOX NFL Sunday.”
Bradshaw is the only NFL player to also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Since 1994, Bradshaw has served as a co-host and analyst with FOX NFL Sunday show. Additionally, he is a gospel and country singer, motivational speaker, New York Time best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.
Last year, Bradshaw took on a new role as the star of E!’s “The Bradshaw Bunch,” which follows the adventures of his family. The second season of the reality series will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Showtime for each of the Branson performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $50. To purchase tickets or for additional information call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.