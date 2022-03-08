The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is offering area pianists the opportunity to be a part of an all day Piano-thon on Tuesday, March 29, in celebration of World Piano Day.
This unique, international holiday was founded by German Composer and Musician Nils Frahm. World Piano Day is celebrated world-wide on the 88th day of each year, which is in recognition of the 88 keys on a piano.
“Why does the world need a Piano Day and why is the Titanic Museum Attraction promoting it? For many reasons,” COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said in a press release. “The piano is an instrument with the power to bring people together to enjoy one thing we all have in common—MUSIC—the international peace maker.”
On board the Titanic, there were at least five known Steinway pianos. Three were positioned in 1st Class; among them was the ship’s only Grand Piano. In 2nd Class there were two upright pianos and it is reported 3rd Class also had an upright piano, but little is known about it. Each of these instruments played important roles in the ship’s social scene and in the ship’s final hours, according to Kellogg-Joslyn.
“Music has the power to lift spirits and calm the senses, just as it did on the RMS Titanic and as it still does in the Titanic Museum’s Music Gallery where this year’s World Piano Day will be celebrated,” said Kellogg-Joslyn.
World Piano Day celebrations will consist of a one-day-only event at the Branson Titanic. The event will cast the spotlight on the piano talents of the Branson area’s own pianists as they play tribute to the heroism of the eight members of the Titanic orchestra.
Pianists interested in scheduling a time to play the piano as part of the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction Piano-thon on Tuesday, March 29, can do so by contacting Ruthann Crust at 417-335-3762.
During the month of March, the Branson Titanic is also paying tribute to the 187 Irish passengers and crew who were on board the RMS Titanic. Throughout the museum this month, guests will discover a variety of Irish Fairy Fantasy Cottages throughout the ship.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required and masks must be worn by all crew and guests while aboard the Titanic.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
