The Branson High School Theatre Department’s musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” opens this week for four performances.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a musical within a comedy written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison.
Branson High School Theatre Teacher and Director Erin Moody said audiences are in for a treat with the extremely fun musical.
“We follow a character who’s name is, quite literally, ‘Man in Chair’ and he breaks the 4th Wall the entire production and talks directly to his audience,” Moody said. “He invites us into his home and whenever he’s feeling kind of sad, he likes to listen to his records. He shows us one of his favorite records and that is ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ Whenever he plays it for us, the musical comes to life within his apartment. It is just the silliest plot line, with crazy characters, over the top acting, but with a little special meaning there at the end, which makes it so fun.”
Showtimes for the musical are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. Residents familiar with the title might recognize it from when the BHS Theatre Department performed the musical back in 2014 under the direction of Mrs. Debbie Corbin.
“It’s a show I’ve always wanted to do, but I wanted to make sure I waited so enough time had passed, it wouldn’t be like everybody had just seen it or anything like that,” Moody said. “I felt like my seniors this year all could really shine in this production. I just figured this would be a good year to bring it back to the Branson High School stage.”
Compared to some of her other recent musicals, Moody said the cast for this production is a little smaller.
“That made it very difficult in the casting process just because I have so many talented kids in this building. We have about 30 kids on stage, which is still a lot of kids. It’s just smaller than what we are used to,” Moody said. “Then we have about 20 in the pit and probably about 20 to 30 in the backstage as well. We still have a lot of kids involved, just a little less than 42nd Street.”
On stage, the set pieces for the show take audiences inside the Man in Chair’s apartment.
“Our set looks like the inside of a home. But we have a couple of tricks up our sleeves to make it more musical theater when we bring out ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ characters and the scene changes within the record,” Moody said. “I’m just so excited to bring another show to the stage.”
Despite the recent weather conditions, Moody shared that her cast has continued to prepare for the production and will be ready for opening night.
“Our students are just so professional, so we’re just in a really good place,” Moody said. “Now, did we have to cancel a couple of rehearsals here and there? Yes, we did. But I’m not worried. I know these kids will show up, do what they are trained to do and do it very well. I think it will be a great production.”
The production features the talents of Cameron Morrison as Man in Chair, Tatym Gettling as Mrs. Tottendale, Owen Keene as Underling, Gage Phipps as Robert, Sean Osmond as George, Jaxon Cottom as Mr. Feldzieg, Chloe Cofer as Kitty, Caden Moszczenski as Aldolpho, Brooke Cox as Janet, Talya Tinoco as Drowsy, Grace Clark as Gangster 1, Larkin Currier as Gangster 2, Angelica Madeline as Trix and Wyatt Carlson as Superintendent .
Additionally, the musical will showcase the abilities of Jazz Dancers Lexi Niehouse, Alyssa Gagnepain, Chloe Jackson, Madison Nobles, Cassandra Carter, Sydney Pride, Kaitlyn Ayers and Kendall Bliss; Jazz/Tap Dancers Emma Duvall, Rosie Cheek, Savannah Turner, Milla Solvie, Hallie Bliss, Andrea Fuentes, May Marquez and Jenna Bernhardi; and Backstage Chorus Members Alyiah Bissonette and Angelica Maddelina.
In the orchestra pit, audiences will be treated to the instrumental talents of John Kelly on keyboard; Levi Maneth on drums; Angel Ashbaugh on percussion; Mae Plachta on bass; Annabelle Bissonnette on flute; Darren Gillen on flute/piccolo; Alexis Schneider, Sarah Riveros and Addison Patrick on clarinet, Connor Kleypas, Andru Griffin and Caitlyn Matthews on trumpet and Issac Leeper on Trombone. Also in the musical pit is Conductor Daniel Jarrett, Alyce Newman, Jayden Slemp, Daniel Zeller, Makayla Lee and Grayson Patty.
Joining Moody on the tech crew is Audio/Visual Director Grant Moody; Music Director Daniel Jarrett; Vocal Director Jacob Carlew; Business Manager Darci Cott; Choreographer Madison Foreman; Dance Captains Jenna Bernhardi, Emma Duvall, and Andrea Fuentes; Stage Manager Desiree DeHart; Assistant Stage Managers Lydia Woodmansee and Kaleigh Degarmo; Student Directors Loreli Morrison, Grace Clark and Annika Arjes; and Student Backstage Chorus Director Amelia Zerbe.
Additional crew members include Sound Crewperson Morgan Carlson; Light Board Operator Mia Johnson, Spotlight Operator Alana Harmon; Drew Crew Members Simon Wolfe (Head), Cameron Boss (Head), Wyatt Carlson, Tyler Freyermuth, Enoch Odom, Kamden Musser, Killian Spencer, Trevor White, Robby Stirewalt, and Ashton Connor; Costume Crew Members Amber Parsons (Head), Paden Higgins (Assistant), Ava McDonald, Brynn Betcher, Hannah Hinderman, and Devin Ruden; Props Crew Members Skyla Gahagan (Head), Allya Gandy, Rosa Wilson, Camryn Levingston, Zach Cottom, Charlie Brown, Kylee Kaneaster and Cece Davis; Hair/Makeup Crew Members: Naomi Koscheski (Head), Valeria Ramos Vega (Assistant), Carmen Rys, and Callie Sorensen; House Crew Members Kylee Martin (Co-Head),Vanessa Laney(Co-Head), Paige Stanford, Ethan Gillam, Abigaile Lawson, Haley Day, Aliyah Hiebsch, Isaac Carlino, Shaylee O’Day and Maddie Wingfield; and Box Office Operators Gabrielle Wallace (Head) and Brittany Sotelo.
Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. To make a ticket reservation call 417-334-6511 Ext: 5013 or email bhstheatre@branson.k12.mo.us with the reservation date and the number of adult and/or students tickets being reserved.
For additional information visit the ‘Branson High School Theatre’ page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.