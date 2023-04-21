A new independent horror, comedy, musical primarily shot in the Springfield area and featuring local talent will make its big screen premiere at the Springfield Alamo Drafthouse on Friday, April 28.
ELDRITCH, USA presents the story of sibling rivals Geoff and Rich Brewer, who have competed all their lives over family, career, and love with Rich coming out on top and Geoff trailing in his shadow. When tragedy strikes, a backwoods cult rumored to have supernatural powers is enlisted to set things right. The cult’s bumbling ritual unleashes forces beyond their control and creates mayhem for the quiet, Midwestern town.
Passive Aggressive films, in association with Waypoint Productions and Valley High Pictures, will present the premiere of ELDRITCH, USA with a 7 p.m. showtime at the Alamo, which will be followed by a Q&A from the film’s director Ryan Smith.
Ahead of the film’s premiere, Smith and I had the chance to visit over Zoom, where I learned some fun additional insight into the formula of this film and how the idea came to be. When initially asked to explain how he describes the genre of this film to others, Smith initially answered with a chuckle.
“It’s horror, it’s comedy, it’s also a musical. For people who are unsure of musicals or unsure of horror, you can just say it’s a dark comedy. It’s a fun film. It’s an adventure you could say about a couple of brothers,” Smith said. “I hate to throw around the word Lovecraftian, because some people may not know what that means, but it’s got some dark, horrorish undertones to it, but throughout the process I tried to keep everything pretty light, very colorful, very bright. So even though there’s these crazy horrible things that are happening, I try to make it seem kind of happy at the same time.”
The cast of ELDRITCH, USA features the talents of Graham Weldin, Andy Phinney, Aline O’Neill, Cameron Perry, Westan McNew and Rebecca Claborn.
“Graham Weldin, he plays the character of Geoff and Andy Phinney plays the character of Rich and they are both brothers. Rich is the older brother. He’s very popular around town. The whole town loves him. He works for the local TV news station, so everyone sees him at night all the time on the TV,” Smith said. “His younger brother also works at the TV station, but is his older brother’s cameraman. So he follows him around everywhere, but gets no recognition. Nobody knows him from anybody. Living in his brother’s shadow. So there’s this ongoing sibling rivalry that happens throughout the story.”
Another unique element to this independent production is its 13 original songs, which were co-written by members from the band Fox Royale. Smith said the inspiration from his film came from a few different places, but it started with the idea of bringing two relatively unseen ideas together.
“When I started, I didn’t realize how crazy it would be to do a musical, because it’s 13 original songs. We had to first off write them, choreograph them and everything. That is probably what made it crazier than anything. But what sort of got me going down the path was I’m a big fan of ‘Dr. Horrible’s Sing-A-Blog,’” Smith said. “I thought, it would probably be equally as fun to do the same thing but do it with a horror story instead and that’s kind of what birthed it. It shares a lot of elements with a H.P. Lovecraft story called ‘The Dunwich Horror.’ It’s got the necronomicon and it’s got this elder god thing eventually called Yog-Sothoth. It’s a story about a couple of brothers, so it shares a lot with that story, although it is not that story.”
For ELDRITCH, USA, not only did Smith direct the film, but he also wrote the original screenplay, assisted Nathan Hurley with writing the lyrics for the original songs, edited, and produced the VFX for the film. Though he played several roles, Smith said there were several jobs he delegated to others.
“I had a co-director who handled a lot of the line production and the first A.D. work. I had a director of photography that was handling all the camera work for me. I had P.A.’s and gaffers and all that, so it was nice to spread that all out a little bit,” Smith said. “Now, in the end once we were done filming it still came down on me. I was editor and I had to do the virtual special effects, but I got to hand the sound design over to someone else. It’s definitely a lot of work. I think if I had been able to hand off more of it, it might have been done faster. But I was also more or less getting it looking and sounding like I wanted by being involved in so many different things.”
Joining Smith on the crew was David Watson, who handled the cinematography; Tyler Foreman, who served as co-Director and assisted with the cinematography; and Mary Jo Greer who handled costumes and wardrobe. While the original lyrics were co-written by Nathan Hurley and Ryan Smith, the music is written and produced by the band Guys on a Bus.
Outside of the premiere showing of ELDRITCH, USA on Friday, the Alamo has also added showings on April 29 and 30, as well as May 1, 2 and 3. For tickets visit drafthouse.com/springfield.
To learn more about ELDRITCH, USA visit eldritchusa.com. The full interview with Smith can be found on YouTube by visiting the channel ‘Tim Church Media.’
